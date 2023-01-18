ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

First-ever Kansas Furcon coming to Great Bend in July

The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
GREAT BEND, KS
I-70 is open in both directions to the Colorado border

-------- The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 between WaKeeney and the Colorado border. The closure is due to adverse weather conditions, vehicle crashes blocking the roadway, and limited accommodations and truck parking. Snow and ice are also affecting many secondary roadways...
HAYS, KS
📸Great Bend High Rise ribbon cutting

The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16 million renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce hosted a Chamber Coffee and ribbon cutting at the High Rise on Thursday, Jan. 19....
GREAT BEND, KS
Cop Shop (1/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/19) At 9:58 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 995 K Street. At 11:22 a.m. a theft was reported at 573 NW 110 Avenue in Albert. Child in Need of Care. At 11:37 a.m. a child in need of care was reported...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
📷 Throwback Thursday: Hutch - Then & Now Collection

Hutch Post, in partnership with Steve Harmon and the Conard-Harmon Collection, is proud to present Throwback Thursday. Enjoy a weekly release from Steve Harmon as he presents the "Hutch - Then & Now Collection." Hutch Post Contributor. Hello again, friends. Today's installment from our "Hutch - Then & Now Collection"...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Reno County least expensive gas in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Friday numbers from AAA, Reno County is the least expensive county for gas in Kansas. "Most drivers probably noticed that prices at the pump have been on the rise over the last month or so," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We're at $3.04 a gallon today on average in Kansas. The good news is, that's third cheapest in the nation. The bad news is that it's up about 14 cents in the past week and 26 cents from a month ago."
RENO COUNTY, KS
KDWPT offering financial assistance to increase wildlife habitat

Area wildlife needs help with its habitat. Area landowners may need help creating some of that habitat. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is offering financial assistance to create environments where wild animals can thrive. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner said more habitat would not only help the animals, but also benefits hunters.
GREAT BEND, KS
Interstate 70 reopened from Hays to Colorado

--------- The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Hays because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are reminded to expect an extended closure and postpone westbound travel. Additional closures may be necessary as accommodations and truck parking fill up. For the latest information...
HAYS, KS
Brit Spaugh Zoo makes improvements to rapture rehab enclosures

The stress of injury is already enough for wild raptors. Now they will have a new place to rest and recuperate. Earlier this week, the Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend announced a new raptor rehabilitation enclosure was complete. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the Great Bend Zoological Society purchased a building for Sturdi-Bilt, and Richard Bodine from the park department and zoo staff turned it into five new enclosures.
GREAT BEND, KS
A fresh look for fans at Barton’s main gym

A new gym floor and seating have made a world of difference inside the Kirkman Center on the campus of Barton Community College. Over the Christmas break, SOPA Inc. installed plastic-material bleachers on the west, north and south sides of the upper level of the main gym. In 2023, fans...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

