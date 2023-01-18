Read full article on original website
First-ever Kansas Furcon coming to Great Bend in July
The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
I-70 is open in both directions to the Colorado border
-------- The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 between WaKeeney and the Colorado border. The closure is due to adverse weather conditions, vehicle crashes blocking the roadway, and limited accommodations and truck parking. Snow and ice are also affecting many secondary roadways...
📸Great Bend High Rise ribbon cutting
The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16 million renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce hosted a Chamber Coffee and ribbon cutting at the High Rise on Thursday, Jan. 19....
Vet: Predators coming closer to town in drought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jon Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital notes that it is important to find a veterinarian you can trust and stick with them for the best care for your pet. "The practice model that my dad had and that I have continued is to build...
Weather postpones Winter Jam to Monday, 5th and 7th place games canceled
All games Saturday at the Cardinal Winter Jam have been canceled. According to Hoisington High School officials, the 5th and 7th place games will not be made up. The 1st and 3rd plays boys and girls games will be played Monday at the Activity Center on the following schedule. 2:30pm...
Cop Shop (1/19)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/19) At 9:58 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 995 K Street. At 11:22 a.m. a theft was reported at 573 NW 110 Avenue in Albert. Child in Need of Care. At 11:37 a.m. a child in need of care was reported...
Central Kansas mobile home complete loss after heated blanket causes fire
A mobile home in central Kansas is considered a complete loss after a heated blanket caused a fire.
Wounded Warrior Golf Scramble hosted by Barton CC nets $3,250
Barton Community College presented a check to Fort Riley soldiers at the end of the fall semester for $3,250 raised through the Wounded Warrior Golf Scramble fundraiser that was held in September. The annual tournament is held at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course near Fort Riley and all the money...
📸Great Bend crews respond to truck fire Thursday afternoon
Great Bend first responders were dispatched to a truck fire near the intersection of 11th Street and Heizer Street just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
📷 Throwback Thursday: Hutch - Then & Now Collection
Hutch Post, in partnership with Steve Harmon and the Conard-Harmon Collection, is proud to present Throwback Thursday. Enjoy a weekly release from Steve Harmon as he presents the "Hutch - Then & Now Collection." Hutch Post Contributor. Hello again, friends. Today's installment from our "Hutch - Then & Now Collection"...
Reno County least expensive gas in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Friday numbers from AAA, Reno County is the least expensive county for gas in Kansas. "Most drivers probably noticed that prices at the pump have been on the rise over the last month or so," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We're at $3.04 a gallon today on average in Kansas. The good news is, that's third cheapest in the nation. The bad news is that it's up about 14 cents in the past week and 26 cents from a month ago."
Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ is a family tribute in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson is more than a local hotspot with a name that people can just smell when they hear it. It is a service with community in the hearts of the family that run it, and a tribute rooted in love. The...
KDWPT offering financial assistance to increase wildlife habitat
Area wildlife needs help with its habitat. Area landowners may need help creating some of that habitat. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is offering financial assistance to create environments where wild animals can thrive. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner said more habitat would not only help the animals, but also benefits hunters.
Interstate 70 reopened from Hays to Colorado
--------- The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Hays because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are reminded to expect an extended closure and postpone westbound travel. Additional closures may be necessary as accommodations and truck parking fill up. For the latest information...
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Jan. 18, 2023. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Brit Spaugh Zoo makes improvements to rapture rehab enclosures
The stress of injury is already enough for wild raptors. Now they will have a new place to rest and recuperate. Earlier this week, the Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend announced a new raptor rehabilitation enclosure was complete. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the Great Bend Zoological Society purchased a building for Sturdi-Bilt, and Richard Bodine from the park department and zoo staff turned it into five new enclosures.
A fresh look for fans at Barton’s main gym
A new gym floor and seating have made a world of difference inside the Kirkman Center on the campus of Barton Community College. Over the Christmas break, SOPA Inc. installed plastic-material bleachers on the west, north and south sides of the upper level of the main gym. In 2023, fans...
Initial bids on Barton courthouse HVAC project 'higher than hoped'
An update to the 104-year-old Barton County Courthouse was never going to be a small project. Wednesday morning, commissioners found out just how big the project might be. Bids for installing a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system for the building closed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The two bids on the project came in somewhat higher than expected.
