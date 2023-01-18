ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 12

Related
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
New York Post

Chief COVID crazy finally admits we’re overcounting cases — but it’s years too late

Had she done less damage to our nation’s most vulnerable, it might be possible to applaud public health “expert” Dr. Leana Wen for her recent admission in The Washington Post and on CNN that the United States has been systematically overcounting the number of deaths from COVID by including deaths with COVID. The true toll of deaths and hospitalization, she notes, may be as little as 30% of the reported numbers.  Horrifying? Yes. But more reason to fight back, tooth and nail, against any future effort to put kids and adults back in masks — as the feds are trying to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Law & Crime

Kari Lake Deleted a Tweet Attacking the Judge and Opposing Lawyers in Her Election Loss Lawsuit. Now, It’s Part of Her More Than $500,000 Sanctions Fight.

After losing her lawsuit seeking to reverse her 17,117-vote defeat in a judge’s blistering ruling, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake boosted a conspiracy theory that the outcome had been “ghostwritten” by a Democratic party lawyer. “The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that a preliminary COVID-19 vaccine "safety signal" has been identified and is investigating whether the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine creates an increased risk of ischemic stroke in people 65 and older. In the Friday statement, the CDC said that the preliminary signal...
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy