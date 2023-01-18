Read full article on original website
Related
DOJ appeals ruling that the federal government is liable for the Sutherland Springs mass shooting
The Department of Justice has appealed a verdict that found the government liable for the 2017 shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church and awarded the victims' families $230 million, a move critics said could hand a victory to the gun lobby and undermine gun safety laws. In its appeal...
Biden's DOJ wants to bring mask mandates back onto flights
Joe Biden's DOJ is still fighting to reinstate a federal mask mandate for air travel - after declaring in September the COVID-19 pandemic is 'over' and airlines already stripped their mandates in April.
Biden administration argues for transportation mask mandate in appeals court
The Biden administration argued on Tuesday that it had the authority to require airline passengers and other travelers to wear masks on mass transit, nine months after a federal judge in Florida vacated the federal mask mandate.
TravelPulse
The Travel Industry Reacts to a Possible Mask Mandate Reinstatement
The news about the Justice Department appealing the April 2021 court decision that the CDC did not have the power to enforce a travel mask mandate on Tuesday has been met with differing views across the travel industry. The federal travel mask mandate was set in place by the CDC...
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
Supreme Court asks Biden administration to pick sides in North Carolina school skirt case
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Federal judge orders Trump to provide name of private investigators in document search
A federal judge has ordered attorneys for former President Trump to provide the government with the names of the private investigators he hired to search for classified documents at his properties. Trump’s attorneys had hired the investigators last fall after a federal judge urged them to find out whether there were other classified documents in…
Chief COVID crazy finally admits we’re overcounting cases — but it’s years too late
Had she done less damage to our nation’s most vulnerable, it might be possible to applaud public health “expert” Dr. Leana Wen for her recent admission in The Washington Post and on CNN that the United States has been systematically overcounting the number of deaths from COVID by including deaths with COVID. The true toll of deaths and hospitalization, she notes, may be as little as 30% of the reported numbers. Horrifying? Yes. But more reason to fight back, tooth and nail, against any future effort to put kids and adults back in masks — as the feds are trying to...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Can you be forced to work on the Sabbath? The Supreme Court will soon weigh in
Here’s what you need to know about the Supreme Court’s new religion case, Groff v. DeJoy
Justice Gorsuch Warns Supreme Court's Title 42 Ruling Is Dangerous Business
The policy was originally started by the Trump administration and has been supported by Republicans and some Democrats.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Washington Examiner
Psaki deposition blocked by federal appeals court in social media censorship case
A federal appeals court has halted attempts for two states to get testimony from former White House press secretary Jen Psaki as part of a lawsuit against the Biden administration accusing it of suppressing free speech on social media platforms. The three-judge panel on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals...
Kari Lake Deleted a Tweet Attacking the Judge and Opposing Lawyers in Her Election Loss Lawsuit. Now, It’s Part of Her More Than $500,000 Sanctions Fight.
After losing her lawsuit seeking to reverse her 17,117-vote defeat in a judge’s blistering ruling, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake boosted a conspiracy theory that the outcome had been “ghostwritten” by a Democratic party lawyer. “The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No...
AOL Corp
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that a preliminary COVID-19 vaccine "safety signal" has been identified and is investigating whether the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine creates an increased risk of ischemic stroke in people 65 and older. In the Friday statement, the CDC said that the preliminary signal...
Vox
A new Supreme Court case could turn every workplace into a religious battleground
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court announced on...
NBCMontana
Montana Supreme Court ruling upholds right for transgender birth certificate changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A ruling from the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upholds a lower court’s injunction that continues to allow transgender individuals to amend their birth certificates. Yellowstone County District Court’s April 2022 ruling restored a 2017 rule that allows such changes without requiring a court order...
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 12