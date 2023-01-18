Read full article on original website
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Men’s Basketball Report: Bronny James includes Ohio State among 3 top schools, others possibleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Forward Owen Spencer Placed on Scholarship Following the Buckeyes' Win Over Iowa on Saturday
Owen Spencer is a walk-on no more. Following Ohio State's 93-77 win over Iowa on Saturday – a win that snapped a five-game losing streak for the Buckeyes – Chris Holtmann and his team celebrated their victory with their typical abbreviated rendition of the "Buckeye Battle Cry." However,...
saturdaytradition.com
Bradley Robinson pens heartfelt farewell to Ohio State
Bradley Robinson’s time at Ohio State has come to a close. After joining the Buckeyes in 2017, Robinson went on to become Ohio State’s long snapper for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Robinson was also a 4-time Academic All-B1G and a 5-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Robinson penned his farewell...
ocj.com
Stover scores a big win for Ohio beef
A farm boy turned football star had a great season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and a big win for Ohio’s beef producers. Stover grew up on a cattle and grain operation working with his family. He developed a strong work ethic there and paired it with his athletic ability for great success in the last couple of years.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State starter ruled game-time decision vs. Iowa after suffering 'dental emergency'
The Ohio State Buckeyes could be without a key player for Saturday’s matchup against Iowa. Starting guard Sean McNeil is listed as a game-time decision after suffering a “dental emergency,” according to Patrick Murphy of 247Sports. The senior guard would be a big loss for a Buckeyes...
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Stocked More than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
wktn.com
Kenton High School Boys Varsity Bowling falls to Wapakoneta High School 2515-2301
The Wildcats traveled to Wapakoneta and fell behind after the 1st individual game 758-840. Wapakoneta increased their lead to 1412-1638 after the 2nd individual game and Kenton didn’t have enough bakers to comeback. Kenton lost by a final tally of 2301 – 2515. Adam Hopkins led Kenton with...
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
wktn.com
OHSAA to Recognize Military Appreciation Night
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that January 27-28 will be recognized as Military Appreciation Night across Ohio during athletic contests at member schools of the association. Some schools have already observed Military Appreciation Night earlier this season and the Association gives its support throughout the school year...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on helping Appalachian counties, economic development and the Bengals
BEXLEY, OHIO (WOWK) — In a one-on-one interview, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) talks about work in Ohio’s Appalachian counties, economic development in the state and the Bengals vs. Bills game. DeWine says work continues to ensure that the people of Ohio’s Appalachian counties know that they are not forgotten. “And, you know, one of […]
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Basketball beat Wapakoneta High School 57-38
The Lady Wildcats started strong and led throughout the entire game as they defeat Wapakoneta 57-38 in WBL play. The Wildcats move to 3-3 in the league. The Cats had another balanced scoring attack and were led by Tatum Miller with 13 points and Olivia Nolting with 12 points. The Cats are back in action on Saturday at home against Arlington.
crawfordcountynow.com
First Ohio State Fair Concert announced
COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
How many miles do you drive? Ohio might want to tax you for them: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. We’re talking about how to pay for roads in an...
Ohio Considering Ban of Sports Gamblers For Social Media Actions After Angry Bettors Bullied College Players
Getting to legally bet on sports is a privilege, not a right — something the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) might... The post Ohio Considering Ban of Sports Gamblers For Social Media Actions After Angry Bettors Bullied College Players appeared first on Outsider.
wktn.com
Kenton Boys 7th Grade Basketball beat Ridgedale 43-34
The Wildcats move to 8-4 on the season defeating the Ridgedale Rockets 43-34. The wildcats used a balanced attack to take down the rockets. The cats were led in scoring by Kyl Barrett with 11, Carter Newland with 11, Maddux McFarlin 8, Luke Hougendobler 7, Anden Goldsmith with 4 and Issac Anderson with 2.
sciotopost.com
Governor DeWine Nominates Southern Ohio State Representative as Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Baldridge is currently a State Representative for the 90th Ohio House District which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto counties and parts of Brown County. Baldridge...
Ditching the gas tax? How would Ohio pay for road improvements? The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Ohioans who drive environmentally friendly vehicles already pay more for their annual state registration than those of us with regular gasoline-powered cars: a $100 extra fee for hybrids and $200 extra fee for electric cars.
wyso.org
Ohio and 3 other states are doing first wild turkey study in nearly 20 years
Wild turkey in Ohio are thought to have been doing well since being reintroduced into the state in the 1950s and '60s. However, scientists and wild turkey aficionados concerned about population declines want an updated status assessment. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio State University are partnering on...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
WKRC
Area bar and restaurant owners frustrated over slow rollout of sports betting kiosks
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Erik Richman took over the Varsity Sports Bar and Grill four years ago and he spent a thousand dollars in 2022 on a license that allows sports gambling in his restaurant with a kiosk. While he expected to have it start right away when...
WOUB
A former Ohio lawmaker warns the proposed constitutional amendment resolution could hurt future development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — A former Democratic state lawmaker is calling on Republicans in the Ohio Legislature to slow down and take a more careful approach to legislation that could make it harder to pass ballot issues in the future. Majority Republicans are sponsoring a resolution that...
