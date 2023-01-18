ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Bradley Robinson pens heartfelt farewell to Ohio State

Bradley Robinson’s time at Ohio State has come to a close. After joining the Buckeyes in 2017, Robinson went on to become Ohio State’s long snapper for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Robinson was also a 4-time Academic All-B1G and a 5-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Robinson penned his farewell...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Stover scores a big win for Ohio beef

A farm boy turned football star had a great season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and a big win for Ohio’s beef producers. Stover grew up on a cattle and grain operation working with his family. He developed a strong work ethic there and paired it with his athletic ability for great success in the last couple of years.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Division of Wildlife Stocked More than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

OHSAA to Recognize Military Appreciation Night

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that January 27-28 will be recognized as Military Appreciation Night across Ohio during athletic contests at member schools of the association. Some schools have already observed Military Appreciation Night earlier this season and the Association gives its support throughout the school year...
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Kenton High School Girls Varsity Basketball beat Wapakoneta High School 57-38

The Lady Wildcats started strong and led throughout the entire game as they defeat Wapakoneta 57-38 in WBL play. The Wildcats move to 3-3 in the league. The Cats had another balanced scoring attack and were led by Tatum Miller with 13 points and Olivia Nolting with 12 points. The Cats are back in action on Saturday at home against Arlington.
WAPAKONETA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

First Ohio State Fair Concert announced

COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Kenton Boys 7th Grade Basketball beat Ridgedale 43-34

The Wildcats move to 8-4 on the season defeating the Ridgedale Rockets 43-34. The wildcats used a balanced attack to take down the rockets. The cats were led in scoring by Kyl Barrett with 11, Carter Newland with 11, Maddux McFarlin 8, Luke Hougendobler 7, Anden Goldsmith with 4 and Issac Anderson with 2.
KENTON, OH
wyso.org

Ohio and 3 other states are doing first wild turkey study in nearly 20 years

Wild turkey in Ohio are thought to have been doing well since being reintroduced into the state in the 1950s and '60s. However, scientists and wild turkey aficionados concerned about population declines want an updated status assessment. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio State University are partnering on...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
OHIO STATE

