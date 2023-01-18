Read full article on original website
Police ID Victim, Hit-Run Driver In Carlstadt Accident
A 70-year-old waiter from Passaic has been charged in a Bergen County crash that left a 61-year-old pedestrian dead, authorities announced. Justinian Cuevasmetemi was behind the wheel of a 2017 Toyota RAV-4 when he struck Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, on Hoboken Road in Carlstadt around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, then fled the scene, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Police looking for carjacking suspect in Newark
Authorities say the victim was sitting inside a parked vehicle at 18th Avenue and Alexander Street in Newark on New Year’s Day.
pix11.com
Suspect’s getaway car in deadly Bronx teen shooting: NYPD
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD released photos of a suspect’s alleged getaway car Friday night, following a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and another teen injured. A gray Jeep Renegade is depicted in the photos in front of the Police Athletic League in Longwood on...
Man shot trying to stop shoplifters in Midtown: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A store clerk was shot in the knee while trying to stop a group of guys from shoplifting in Midtown, police said. A group of men entered the store on Ninth Avenue around midnight on Jan. 17. The men took roughly $200 in items and left the store. Police said an […]
One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
Pair charged with manslaughter after N.J. man found dead on side of road
Two Bergen County residents face manslaughter and other charges after police said they tied up a man they were living with, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body in another town after he died. Police discovered the body of Michael Kestenbaum, 62, about 7:20 p.m. on Dec....
wrnjradio.com
Video: Police investigating multiple attempted home burglaries in Boonton Township
BOONTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Boonton Township Police Department is investigating a series of attempted home burglaries, according to a Facebook post. The attempted residential burglaries occurred during the early evening hours on Wednesday, Jan.18 in several neighborhoods off Kingsland Road. “Residents are reminded to remain vigilant...
Barber Busted With Cocaine, $20K In Bergen Traffic Stop: Prosecutor
A 29-year-old driver from Rhode Island was found during a Bergen County traffic stop with $20,000 and two kilograms of cocaine, authorities said.Izander Lopez-Cruz, a barber, was stopped on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and later charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and money launder…
Jersey City Men, Gang Members Were Dealing Cocaine, Police Say
NEWARK, NJ - Three members of a Jersey City street gang have been charged for their connection to a cocaine distribution organization, as well as for firearms violations, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on Friday. Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. George and Ingram, armed at the time of their arrests, were also charged with unlawful possession of firearms as convicted felons, and Broadway is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition as a convicted felon. Broadway and George are also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. A report said that the investigation leading to the arrests also revealed a significant quantity of cocaine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other paraphernalia.
Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen
NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
theobserver.com
KPD: Woman throws iPhone at wife, busting her lip
On Jan. 11 at 9:01 a.m., police dispatch received several calls of a fight at a residence. Officer Travis Witt and several backup officers were dispatched. A 48-year-old woman reported she had an argument with her 54-year-old wife and the wife threw an iPhone at her, striking her in the face and lacerating her lip.
Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side; suspect charged
It appears there was some kind of argument between the men prior to the incident, which spilled out onto the platform.
Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing
A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
Trio Accused Of Stealing $10K In Merchandise From Morris County Kohl’s Stores
Three people were put behind bars after police said approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Kohl’s stores around Morris County was found in their vehicle. Yovana Valdiviego, 45, of Haledon, as well as Jose Gonzalez, 35, and Percy Eduardo Rojasllenque, 26, both of Paterson, were charged with shoplifting, possession of stolen property, possession of anti-shoplifting tools, and possession of drugs, Roxbury Township Police said Friday, Jan. 20.
Newark police asking public to help identify New Year’s Day armed carjacking suspect
NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are still looking for an armed carjacking suspect stemming from an incident that took place on New Years Day. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s help in identifying the below-pictured male suspect in connection with a carjacking that occurred on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, “Just after 7:05 p.m., a man sitting inside a parked vehicle at 18th Avenue and Alexander Street was approached by a male suspect wearing all black and a ski-mask who pointed a handgun at The post Newark police asking public to help identify New Year’s Day armed carjacking suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
Man stabbed to death inside Irvington, NJ home, cops say
IRVINGTON — County and local authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man. At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Irvington police were notified of an alleged stabbing inside a home along Tichenor Terrace, officials say. On the scene, police found Irvington resident Haleem Youngblood suffering from an...
Man dies after being shoved onto subway tracks in NYC, police say
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after he was shoved onto subway tracks during an altercation in Manhattan Friday, police said. The incident happened at the station at 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side just before 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 34-year-old victim was involved in a […]
njurbannews.com
Police search for missing women with ties to Newark
Several law enforcement agencies across New Jersey are searching for a Morristown woman who frequents Newark, East Orange, and Harlem; authorities announced earlier this week. The woman, Imani Glover, 25, was reported missing by family and friends on Sunday. According to some reports, she was last seen on Wednesday at the Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store on West 125th St., in Harlem. However, other reports indicate she was last seen on December 31st at Newark’s Penn Station. Also missing is her partner and girlfriend, Destiny Owens, 29. The two women were last seen together on New Year’s Eve at the Newark train station.
