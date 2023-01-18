NEWARK, NJ - Three members of a Jersey City street gang have been charged for their connection to a cocaine distribution organization, as well as for firearms violations, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on Friday. Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. George and Ingram, armed at the time of their arrests, were also charged with unlawful possession of firearms as convicted felons, and Broadway is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition as a convicted felon. Broadway and George are also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. A report said that the investigation leading to the arrests also revealed a significant quantity of cocaine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other paraphernalia.

