Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Purchases Necklace Worn by Princess Diana at Sotheby's Auction
Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Royal Family, getting her hands on a pendant worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The reality star outbid three others on a cross-shaped necklace via a representative at the auction house’s “Royal and Noble” sale that took place on Wednesday night. The final bid was at £163,800 GBP (approximately $202,000 USD), which was more than double the estimated price.
Hypebae
We’re Kicking "Glazed Donut" Nails to the Curb for "Vanilla French" Manicures
TikTok‘s “Vanilla Girl” aesthetic has made its way over to the nail space, and we have to say it’s quite delicious. These days, the girls are pairing their french vanilla latte with a chic vanilla french manicure. Conceptualized by the nail visionary, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt,...
Hypebae
This $33 USD Mascara Is the Key to Kim Kardashian’s Infamous XXL Lashes
Earlier in my makeup journey, the trend of getting your eyelashes to look like Kim Kardashian‘s was a “thing.” I made a mess of mine back then, but thanks to her makeup artist, we’ve now got the secret weapon Kim K uses on her lashes: mascara.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Hypebae
Selena Gomez's Throwback Jr High Bob Is Giving Major ‘70s Vibes
We can all remember that bad haircut or hairstyle that haunts us in a cringy childhood photo. For Selena Gomez, it just may be her short bob from back in the day that was reminiscent of the look Velma from Scooby Doo rocked — very ’70s-chic. Gomez took...
TV tonight: an electrifying reminder of Vivienne Westwood’s legacy
Kate Moss celebrates the queen of fashion in this cracking documentary. Plus: say a prayer for Neil in Happy Valley. Here’s what to watch this evening
‘Shayda’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: A Familiar, yet Dramatically Impactful Feature Film Debut
'Shayda' finds the right balance between light and the dark in an incredibly difficult story that's familiar, yet still emotionally fulfilling.
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
The Lithuanian drama "Slow" introduces two new movie stars and a unique romance between a heterosexual woman and an asexual man.
Hypebae
Let’s Give It up for Gabrielle Union’s Intricate, Waterfall Top Knot Bun
Gabrielle Union knows how to tug at her heartstrings when displaying the red carpet’s most editorial hairstyle and makeup moments. It always feels familiar but yet new at the same time. Her structured top knot at the season 3 premiere Truth Be Told red carpet was a dream in hair form.
Charlie Higson: ‘I hope to be so unwound I can just lie on the sofa’
The comedian and author on gorging on granola, long lie-ins, Zen housework and feeling totally relaxed
Hypebae
Disney Channel Alum Ashley Tisdale Gets Candid About Alopecia Diagnosis
The Disney Channel queen Ashley Tisdale recently opened up about her alopecia diagnosis. In a short video, the star divulges that she was diagnosed the condition and shared deets on how she has learned to treat her hair loss. Tisdale opened the video by recanting over the bald spot she noticed near her hairline in her early 20s. She advises that she asked her hair colorist what was happening and that was the day she discovered what alopecia was. Following up, she went to her dermatologist with concerns and received official confirmation of having the disease. At the time, she had a lot of stress present in her life and found out how much stress could trigger the condition.
Hypebae
TikTok Is Obsessed With Candle Warmer Lamps — And We Understand Why
Nothing is more decadent and enthralling than opening a luxury candle bound to make your sensorial experience bounce. Tom Ford, Byredo, Le Labo and Diptyque are a few of the brands that ignite the “soft life” olfactory adventure through the form of a candle. If you feel as if the candle’s life doesn’t last as long as you’d like, the beauty side of TikTok has upended a way to extend the moment: Candle warmer lamps.
Hypebae
Maya Jama Opens up About Being the First Non-White Host of 'Love Island UK'
Back in 2022, Maya Jama was announced as the new host of Love Island UK, a change that most fans had both been anticipating and hoping for, for quite some time. Now, the British presenter has made her way onto our screens for the show’s winter edition, which kicked off last week.
Hypebae
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit With Red Pockets From Your Favorite Brands
One of the biggest holidays of the year in Asian regions such as China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia and more, Lunar New Year marks a special time spent with loved ones while preparing for a prosperous year. Also known as the Spring Festival, this year’s holiday celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, the fourth animal in the Chinese zodiac.
Hypebae
Art Director Eric Sedeño on Finding Comfort In His Identity
Whether Eric Sedeño is sketching funky illustrations, devising self-expressive outfits or solidifying unique social media strategies, the creative director and multidisciplinary artist applies an authentic approach to everything he creates. Coming from a background in art direction he developed during his undergraduate years, his learnings have furthered his ability to create compelling stories that remain rooted in community and project positivity. With relatable, lighthearted videos on TikTok, the viral talent has captivated audiences while maintaining a relatable personality he joyfully displays through his online platforms, his brand Groove (that provides healthy meals to low-income families) and individualistic sense of style.
Hypebae
Yaeji Drops New Single "For Granted"
Seoul-born, New York-based artist Yaeji finds the beauty in anger and destruction in her latest single, “For Granted.”. Directed by and starring the effervescent musician, Yaeji channels her creative rage in the track’s accompanying music video, watching herself build her surroundings from a bird’s eye view, marveling at the life she takes for granted. The light-hearted and infectious tune betray the short film’s plot as mini Yaeji smashes her belongings with a sledgehammer.
Hypebae
Andersson Bell and ASICS Reconnect With Nature in New Footwear Series
Seoul-based fashion label Andersson Bell has created a fantastical new world with ASICS as the two brands have teamed up for a third time to release a new iteration of the Gel-Sonoma 15-50. Inspired by a playful and adventurous spirit, the latest collaboration is driven by an innate love for...
Comments / 0