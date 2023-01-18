ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Wilmington: Six Things You May Not Know About The Neighborhood’s History

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco and food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A.’s past and present a little more while celebrating how each and every square inch helps makes our fine city the best in the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Vehicle smashes into 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera

Deputies responded to a vehicle that smashed into a 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera on Friday. Authorities received reports of the crash around 4:13 p.m. on the 8500 block of South Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Sky5 images show the sedan had driven over a curb and straight into the […]
PICO RIVERA, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Street racing experience is not fun for driver and passenger in Redlands

A driver and his passenger wanted to have fun while street racing in Redlands recently, but it didn’t turn out well for them. On Jan. 14, officers responded to the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Nevada Street, where a number of vehicles were reported racing and doing donuts in the intersection late at night, according to a Facebook post by the Redlands Police Department.
REDLANDS, CA
multihousingnews.com

UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy

Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
vvng.com

Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead

VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.
VICTORVILLE, CA
TMZ.com

Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut

Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
GLENDALE, CA
Eater

Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant

At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy