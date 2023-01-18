Read full article on original website
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut Sets a New World Record with a Massive Pizza Measuring Almost 13,990-square-footWilliamSalLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired New York Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal.Source MoneyLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
Roll Em Up Taquitos Has Big Plans in Orange County
One of the regions fastest growing new chains, and the nation’s first taquito franchise, Roll Em Up Taquitos was founded just over in Chino
Wilmington: Six Things You May Not Know About The Neighborhood’s History
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco and food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A.’s past and present a little more while celebrating how each and every square inch helps makes our fine city the best in the world.
Vehicle smashes into 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera
Deputies responded to a vehicle that smashed into a 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera on Friday. Authorities received reports of the crash around 4:13 p.m. on the 8500 block of South Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Sky5 images show the sedan had driven over a curb and straight into the […]
Tet Parades Across OC Gear Up for Year of the Cat Festivities
Orange County is home to the largest Vietnamese population outside of Vietnam, making Tet – the Vietnamese version of the Lunar New Year – a widely celebrated holiday across the county. The first new moon of the Lunar New Year reigns in importance among Vietnamese cultures and those...
KTLA.com
L.A. home prices dropped second-most in nation in December; inventory remains high
If you’ve dipped your toe into the housing market recently, it would be completely understandable to have been scared away from the prospect of purchasing a home in California. High cost of homes, rising mortgage rates and recession fears have made the last couple months a precarious time to...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of...
orangeandbluepress.com
California Driver Charged With Hit-And-Run Leaving The Nursing Student Cold-Blooded During LA Street Takeover
An alleged hit-and-run Califonia driver was charged with murder in the death of a woman during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, according to prosecutors. Hit-And-Run In Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department said that 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca was killed when the driver...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fontana Herald News
Street racing experience is not fun for driver and passenger in Redlands
A driver and his passenger wanted to have fun while street racing in Redlands recently, but it didn’t turn out well for them. On Jan. 14, officers responded to the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Nevada Street, where a number of vehicles were reported racing and doing donuts in the intersection late at night, according to a Facebook post by the Redlands Police Department.
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country
You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.
multihousingnews.com
UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy
Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
vvng.com
Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead
VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
After Denying Corruption Allegations For Years, Former LA City Councilmember Jose Huizar Pleads Guilty To Racketeering
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —City Hall: Former L.A. City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering and tax evasion. For...
LA City Council Votes To Expand Tenant Rights As COVID-19 Protections Are Set To End
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
