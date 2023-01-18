January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔
I actually feel so sorry for all the innocent people that were in the Capitol and the police, I just can't believe to this day that they allowed them to go that far. When does it look right to have all those people crawling up on the building, that didn't look right at all. I'm sorry and I'm not trying to bring race into this because they're ignorant people worldwide. I just can't imagine Black people doing this and not getting shot rather they wouldn't even have gotten to the steps of the Capitol. I really feel like this wasn't planned very well as far as security. It's one thing to protest and it's another thing when this went too far.
