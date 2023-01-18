Read full article on original website
Public forum held before choosing next Winston-Salem Police Chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem is close to choosing their next police chief, but before they do, leaders wanted to hear from the people the department is protecting. “Last Thursday when I went home there was a bullet hole in bedroom window.”. “It sounds like the OK...
Two GPD officers arrested; fired
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
Four Finalists Named for new Winston-Salem Police Chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four finalists have been decided for Winston-Salem’s next police chief. These include WSPD's Assistant Police Chief Jose “Manny” Gomez, Assistant Police Chief William Penn, Jr., Assistant Police Chief Wilson S. Weaver II, and Danville Police Chief Scott C. Booth. The candidates will be...
GPD: One Hospitalized after Franklin Blvd. Shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early Friday morning, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting at Franklin Boulevard and E. Bessemer Avenue. A gunshot victim was found on-scene. EMS did hospitalize him for treatment, despite him being reported in stable condition. No further information, including a suspect description, is currently available,...
Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
Firefighters Worked Quickly to Contain Lexington House Fire
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington fire crews were called to a house fire on Thomason Street earlier this afternoon. Crews arrived at the scene around two o'clock and found smoke coming from the attic of the home. There was one person reported to be inside. Firefighters quickly began putting out the blaze and where on the look out for victims.
Police Searching for Suspect in Mugging
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are on the look out for a suspect involved in a robbery on the 300 block of Ireland street. The victim of the incident told police he was robbed and hit with a handgun. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injury.
Deputies: Alamance County Man Arrested for Two Same-Site Break-Ins
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On January 9, Deputies responded to a reported vehicle breaking and entering on the 3000 block of Wormranch Rd. in Haw River. The owner reported several missing items from their Jeep Wrangler, including a laptop, iPad, Beats headphones, and an air compressor. On January 17,...
WS Fire Dept: Eight People Displaced After Home Fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An overnight house fire on Reid Street has left four adults and four children without a home. Winston-Salem Fire Department shared video of the blaze to Twitter early Friday morning. While all eight occupants were home at the time, fire crews said no injuries were reported.
WSPD: One Killed in Overnight Shooting at Burke Street Pub
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Thursday morning shooting at Burke Street Pub took the life of one and injured one other. Around 1:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police arrived to find 30-year-old Kane Bowen dead. Police say a second victim, 22-year-old Makenzie Dalton, also had a gunshot wound. Dalton’s injury was non-life threatening though, as she refused medical treatment.
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winston Salem girl
Friends and family gathered this afternoon at Weston Park to remember the life of 12-year old Enedy Morales. She was killed while at Weston Park on Sunday. Police say there was a fight between a group of people at the park and then shots were fired. Morales was shot and killed. A 24-year old man was also shot during the commotion, but he survived. Police have not arrested the shooter. If you know anything about the crime you are asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700. The family has setup a go fund me page.
One dead in shooting at Winston-Salem pub
“I wouldn't expect a shooting to happen here,” said neighbor Revyn Reymind. Patrons describing the Burke Street Pub as a cozy spot where friends like to gather, but early this morning the scene was nothing but chaotic. Officers say early this morning, William Drake shot into the pub from...
Three dead after early morning wrong way crash in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are dead after troopers responded to a wrong way crash on I-85 near Jimmie Kerr Road in Alamance County just after 1:45 Friday morning. Troopers say 30-year-old Elexus Shaw was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-85 in a Nissan Altima when she crashed head-on into a Kia Optima driven by 41-year-old Abraham Rubio.
WSPD: Bojangles Robbery Suspect Caught
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After responding to the robbery of the Reynolda Road Bojangles Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police have a suspect in custody. Officers identified the robber as Caleb Charles Hutchins, of East Bend. An arrest warrant was issued and Hutchins was found at 1009 Browns Drive in East Bend on Thursday. He was given a first court appearance in court of January 23, and is still in the Yadkin County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.
Police: HPPD Vehicle Hits YMCA Bus with Children on-board
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Around 2:40 p.m. this afternoon, a High Point Police Department vehicle was involved in a collision with a YMCA bus. The crash occurred on the 1100 block of Centennial Street. Children were on the bus, but at this time no injuries have been reported. This...
