KCTV 5
Gov. pushes “Axing Your Taxes” plan as inflation affects Kansans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As inflation continues to affect Kansans’ wallets - especially on grocery items like eggs - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly continues to push her “Axing Your Taxes” plan. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to the Hillcrest Transitional Housing...
KCTV 5
3 companies awarded $2.6M to build electric vehicle charging stations in Mo.
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Three companies were awarded $2.6 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations. The three recipients include: Francis Energy in Branson, Chillicothe, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia; Universal EV LLC in Cabool and SugarFoot Convenience Store LLC in Collins. A list of 10...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Wintery mess continues on Saturday evening, higher snow totals north of the metro
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Our wintry mess continues through Saturday evening. Temperatures eventually cool enough for a transition to mostly wet snow across the area. The higher totals will remain across far northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Depending on when exactly our temperatures fall below freezing, we could see minor accumulations in the metro. I am not expecting more than a dusting, mainly on grassy surfaces, with a few slick spots on area roadways.
KCTV 5
Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Adam Mace has learned he’ll be released from prison. A Cass County judge expunged his old marijuana possession conviction. Mace has spent 14 years in prison; the past three were simply for the marijuana charge. KCTV5 spoke to him by phone while he waits...
