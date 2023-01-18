KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Our wintry mess continues through Saturday evening. Temperatures eventually cool enough for a transition to mostly wet snow across the area. The higher totals will remain across far northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Depending on when exactly our temperatures fall below freezing, we could see minor accumulations in the metro. I am not expecting more than a dusting, mainly on grassy surfaces, with a few slick spots on area roadways.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO