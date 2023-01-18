ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Gun confiscated, student removed from Lee High School/New Century Technology High School

By Carson Burns
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — School administrators say a gun was found with a student at Lee High School/New Century Technology High School on Wednesday.

A press release from Huntsville City Schools (HCS) and school administrators say the weapon was discovered without incident, and the student was removed from campus.

The student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide (BLG), according to the release.

School leaders thanked students for following the, “See something, say something,” protocol and bringing this matter to their attention.

“We continue to ask families for their support in ensuring students are unable to access any items that may be harmful to their health and safety,” the statement wrote.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

