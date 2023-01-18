Read full article on original website
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Shia LaBeouf Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Full Makeup and Greek Goddess Costume
Shia LaBeouf is putting his all into his latest role. The 36-year-old actor was spotted on the set of the Francis Ford Coppola film, Megalopolis, in Atlanta, Georgia, completely transformed. In the pictures, LeBeouf is dressed as a Greek goddess as he wears a long, flowing white toga and gold-heeled...
'Playboy Murders' EP Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Would Want These Stories Told (Exclusive)
Executive produced by Holly Madison, the former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, The Playboy Murders is an all-new, six-part true-crime series that delves deep into the many tragedies associated with the longtime brand. "Each part is about a different murder that somehow involved someone within...
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Says Kody and Robyn Brown Are Not Vaccinated Despite Their Strict COVID Protocols
Rules and protocols surrounding the COVID pandemic continue to be an issue for the Brown family. In the past few seasons of Sister Wives, several members of the family have seemed at-odds over how each respective household handled COVID, social distancing, and isolating. In a new YouTube recap of the...
Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'
You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex Corey Feldman, Talks First Date After 25 Years Apart
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman are reliving their past together. The exes had a touching reunion on The Drew Barrymore Show this week after 25 years apart, and they gushed about one another and growing up together. "I'm so happy to see you. I can't even tell you," Barrymore tells...
Gabrielle Union Reacts to Backlash Over Comments About Infidelity (Exclusive)
Gabrielle Union isn't backing down in the face of criticism -- and has some advice for her critics, who are slamming recent comments she made about infidelity in her previous marriage. Union stunned on the carpet at the season 3 premiere of Apple TV+'s drama series Truth Be Told --...
Jennifer Lopez Says Wedding Planning Stress and 'PTSD' Led to Ben Affleck Suggesting Their Las Vegas Wedding
Jennifer Lopez says that the stress of wedding planning with Ben Affleck led to the couple's impromptu Las Vegas ceremony a month before their lavish wedding in Savannah, Georgia. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 53-year-old Shotgun Wedding star opened up about planning for her big day with Affleck, calling...
David Crosby Throughout The Years
David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash died on Jan. 19, 2023. He was 81. In a statement shared with Variety, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed the news, revealing that the singer-songwriter and guitarist died after a battle with a long illness. Here's a look...
Natasha Lyonne Gets Emotional Over Friends' Support as Tracee Ellis Ross Crashes Her Interview (Exclusive)
Natasha Lyonne had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday when she stepped out in Hollywood to launch her new detective series, Poker Face. The star and executive producer of the Peacock mystery was surrounded by her famous friends at the Los Angeles premiere, some of whom appear in the 10-episode case-of-the-week series and some who showed up to lend their support.
'Emily In Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Ditches His Suits for a Baby Blue Skirt at Paris Fashion Week
Lucien Laviscount can wear the hell out of a suit. Same goes for a skirt. The Emily in Paris star on Thursday turned heads when he arrived at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a baby blue pleated skirt worn over wide-leg trousers. To top off the look, Laviscount opted for a Louis Vuitton cartoon sweater.
Brittany Snow's Ex Tyler Stanaland and 'Selling the OC's Alex Hall Vacation in Dubai Amid His Divorce
Brittany Snow's ex has been spotted with another woman. Shortly after the 36-year-old actress filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland, Page Six reports he was spotted with his Selling the OC co-star, Alex Hall, in Dubai. An eyewitness told the outlet that they saw the Netflix stars at Wavehouse, an...
Jeremy Renner Shares Recovery Update at Home: 'These 30 Plus Broken Bones Will Mend'
Jeremy Renner's road to recovery includes mending 30-plus broken bones. And the 52-year-old actor's putting in the hard work to get there. On Saturday morning, the Mayor of Kingstown star took to Instagram and posted a photo of his recovery at home, which shows him taking part in physical therapy. He's seen lying on a bed while a therapist works on his right leg. In his caption, Renner took some time to thank those who have been there to support him on this journey to recovery while revealing the severity of his injuries.
Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage
Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
Ireland Baldwin Says She 'Underestimated' Pregnancy Struggles, Talks Not Being Close to Family in Candid Post
Ireland Baldwin is getting candid about her pregnancy struggles. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger shared on New Year's Eve that she is pregnant with her first child with her musician boyfriend RAC, whose real name is Andre Allen Anjos. On Wednesday, she posted a lengthy note...
Buzz Aldrin Gets Married on His 93rd Birthday: 'Excited as Eloping Teenagers'
Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by getting married. The famed astronaut and his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Anca Faur, got married Friday at a small and private ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin took to Twitter after the ceremony and shared the news. "On my 93rd birthday & the day I...
Kim Kardashian Delivers Two-Hour Seminar at Harvard Business School
Kim Kardashian dropped in on a class at Harvard Business School on Friday and delivered a two-hour seminar that really impressed students. According to NBC4 Boston, the SKIMS founder spoke for about an hour and 45 minutes while delivering a direct-to-consumer seminar, which was also attended by SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede. Kardashian said the class was called HBS Moving Beyond DTC and that the class assignment "was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challengees and our greatest wins."
Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully' (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart is like the rest of us. She scrolls through Instagram, admires from afar, and she even crushes hard. While sipping one some of her delicious 19 Crimes lighter chardonnay with ET's Matt Cohen at her Las Vegas restaurant, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert took part in a little "Sip and Spill" game, and when it came to divulge her current celebrity crush, Stewart didn't hold back.
