ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'Playboy Murders' EP Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Would Want These Stories Told (Exclusive)

Executive produced by Holly Madison, the former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, The Playboy Murders is an all-new, six-part true-crime series that delves deep into the many tragedies associated with the longtime brand. "Each part is about a different murder that somehow involved someone within...
ETOnline.com

Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'

You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.
ETOnline.com

David Crosby Throughout The Years

David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash died on Jan. 19, 2023. He was 81. In a statement shared with Variety, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed the news, revealing that the singer-songwriter and guitarist died after a battle with a long illness. Here's a look...
ETOnline.com

Natasha Lyonne Gets Emotional Over Friends' Support as Tracee Ellis Ross Crashes Her Interview (Exclusive)

Natasha Lyonne had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday when she stepped out in Hollywood to launch her new detective series, Poker Face. The star and executive producer of the Peacock mystery was surrounded by her famous friends at the Los Angeles premiere, some of whom appear in the 10-episode case-of-the-week series and some who showed up to lend their support.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Jeremy Renner Shares Recovery Update at Home: 'These 30 Plus Broken Bones Will Mend'

Jeremy Renner's road to recovery includes mending 30-plus broken bones. And the 52-year-old actor's putting in the hard work to get there. On Saturday morning, the Mayor of Kingstown star took to Instagram and posted a photo of his recovery at home, which shows him taking part in physical therapy. He's seen lying on a bed while a therapist works on his right leg. In his caption, Renner took some time to thank those who have been there to support him on this journey to recovery while revealing the severity of his injuries.
NEVADA STATE
ETOnline.com

Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage

Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Delivers Two-Hour Seminar at Harvard Business School

Kim Kardashian dropped in on a class at Harvard Business School on Friday and delivered a two-hour seminar that really impressed students. According to NBC4 Boston, the SKIMS founder spoke for about an hour and 45 minutes while delivering a direct-to-consumer seminar, which was also attended by SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede. Kardashian said the class was called HBS Moving Beyond DTC and that the class assignment "was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challengees and our greatest wins."
ETOnline.com

Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully' (Exclusive)

Martha Stewart is like the rest of us. She scrolls through Instagram, admires from afar, and she even crushes hard. While sipping one some of her delicious 19 Crimes lighter chardonnay with ET's Matt Cohen at her Las Vegas restaurant, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert took part in a little "Sip and Spill" game, and when it came to divulge her current celebrity crush, Stewart didn't hold back.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy