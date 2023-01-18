Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg native Van Conner, co-founder of legendary grunge rock band Screaming Trees, dies at 55
An Ellensburg native, Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner succumbed to an extended illness at the age of 55 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Conner was one of the co-founding members of the band, which became an icon in the grunge music scene throughout the 1990's. Gary Lee, Conner's brother and...
Rats coming up toilets no tall tale in Seattle after heavy rain
With the rainy season upon us, rats coming up through people’s toilets have now become a problem. Rain pushes more rats into the sewer systems, where they could end up in your pipes. You may leap to the conclusion that you have a rat infestation, but that might not...
KOMO News
Pet of the week: Butterfinger an 8-month-old black-mouth cur mix
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Butterfinger is an 8-month-old black-mouth cur mix available for adoption at Seattle Humane. Butterfinger is very smart and already knows how to sit, shake and lie down. He has a lot of energy and would love to go home with a family that will take him on lots of walks, play with him in the yard and occasionally takes him on outdoor adventures.
Regal Cinemas Closing 3 Beloved Northwest Movie Theaters Forever
The large movie company just announced the closing of 39 theaters across the United States, and the northwest is losing 3 different beloved locations forever. Some of my best memories as a kid were when we went to see a movie at our local theater. For many, those dreams will be just a memory with a newly announced bankruptcy plan. The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, had announced it was applying for bankruptcy in September, but on Tuesday filed a detailed plan. That plan names 39 locations that are to be closed along with the 15 locations already shut down by the company. The northwest loses 3 Regal locations overall that are closing forever. Two of those locations have already closed but now we know it is permanent.
KING-5
Chef Tom Douglas goes low and slow at his new spot Etta's Big Mountain BBQ
SEATTLE — Seattle’s best-known chef is serving up something new. Tom Douglas has rebooted his former restaurant Etta's Seafood next to Pike Place Market into Etta's Big Mountain Barbecue. Etta’s, if you did not know, is named after Tom's daughter, Loretta. The smoked meat menu features Tom's take on briskets, ribs, and other barbeque staples.
Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
KOMO News
2 parents and their 3 children die in Thurston County house fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two parents and their three children were killed in an Olympia house fire on Saturday morning. Multiple Thurston County fire crews and deputies responded to the incident, which occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road Southwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).
KOMO News
Volunteers help clean up Seattle on 'Day of Service'
SEATTLE, Wash. — Volunteers took to the streets of Seattle on Saturday for a ‘Day of Service.’. Their goal was to tackle litter cleanup, remove graffiti and plant tulip bulbs. The work was done Saturday morning in the streets and parks near the convention center. Despite recent news...
KOMO News
Can Seattle fill empty storefronts to keep surviving businesses alive?
SEATTLE — The current economic state of downtown Seattle depends on which block you choose to look at. Walking along 7th Avenue in South Lake Union, there are several new businesses, including locally owned, Likelihood, ready to fill the void Nike's creating with sought-after sneakers and streetwear. Likelihood occupies...
KOMO News
Weekend traffic trouble ahead from Seattle to Everett
SEATTLE — Drivers around the Sound: Get ready. This weekend will come with a whirlwind of road projects guaranteed to halt traffic on popular corridors, and no matter how much notice is given, some drivers are always caught off guard. “It is frustrating for a lot of people, especially...
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
This Is The Quirkiest City In Washington
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Bystanders don't react as man is beaten with hammer in broad daylight in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man who was hit in the head with a hammer during a robbery in downtown Seattle last week has died from his injuries. On Jan. 13, witnesses told officers they saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was trying to cut off a bike lock near Pike Street and Fourth Avenue, according to court documents.
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee Police receive national media recognition for involvement in Blue Bridge Alliance
EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause. Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
kpq.com
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH IS COMING IN FEBRUARY
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH COMING IN FEBRUARY. As a fan of rom-coms, I stumbled upon a movie over the Christmas season called on the Lifetime Channel, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. A story about a meteorogist doing her national weather forecast show from a small town…where of course romance blossoms. Suddenly, I noticed it was filmed in Leavenworth! Well, duh. I mean, Leavenworth is Christmastown USA (according to another movie filmed there, All I Want For Christmas).
KOMO News
South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons
SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
Trooper struck near Sunnyside, transported to ER
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck from behind near Sunnyside Thursday morning, Jan 19. This information comes from Trooper Chris Thorson, who tweeted about the incident. Traffic alert in Sunnyside: One of our troopers was struck from behind while parked on the right shoulder, westbound I-82 at MP 66. He has been transported to the ER...
q13fox.com
Victim of downtown Seattle hammer attack dies
According to court documents, the suspect hit the victim on the head with a hammer in broad daylight. Investigators say this appears to be a random attack.
