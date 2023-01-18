Read full article on original website
Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park
Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
Yardbarker
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team
Aroldis Chapman will try to revive his career as a reclamation project in the American League. Chapman has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Royals, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Chapman will receive a base salary of $3.75 million, not counting potential incentives. Chapman gets one year at $3.75 million plus performance bonuses... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Alanna Rizzo Reacts to the News of LA's New Broadcaster
Former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo tweeted that LA fans are going to love Stephen Nelson, who was hired by the team to call games when Joe Davis is busy.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023
Cody Bellinger recently told his Chicago Cubs teammate Ian Happ on the “Compound Podcast” how the shift departure in 2023 will help him and other hitters. “It (the shift going away in 2023) just opens up a completely different part of the game,” Bellinger said. “Your whole life, growing up, you hit a line drive, […] The post Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Pillar’s hyped message to Braves fans after signing
Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves recently agreed to terms on a minor league contract ahead of the 2023 season. Pillar took to Twitter to express his excitement about joining the Braves on Friday. “Beyond excited to be joining the @Braves can’t wait to join such a historic franchise and help these guys get back […] The post Kevin Pillar’s hyped message to Braves fans after signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking
St. Louis Cardinals’ fan-favorite star third baseman Nolan Arenado is regarded as one of the best players in baseball. Cardinals fans and non-Cardinals fans tend to agree that he’s one of the best third baseman in all of baseball alongside Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez. However, MLB Network’s “MLB Now” ranked Arenado as the 5th […] The post MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Sale drops injury update that will fire up Red Sox fans
Boston Red Sox fans might have to pinch themselves for this news: Chris Sale is healthy and should be ready to report to Spring Training next month. Sale said he has been throwing for a couple months now and has recently been doing some work off the mound, according to the The Boston Globe’s Peter […] The post Chris Sale drops injury update that will fire up Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
San Diego Padres Sign Top Player
On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the signing period for international prospects started in Major League Baseball. Numerous teams worked fast to begin to sign some of the best baseball prospects available around the entire world.
Young Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Drawing 'Significant' Trade Interest
The Boston Red Sox reportedly have a highly-coveted pitcher on the trade market, though they their interest in dealing him is unknown.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Video: Jason Heyward, Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor & Trayce Thompson Participate In Dodger Stadium Workout
The Los Angeles Dodgers will hold their first workout of 2023 Spring Training on Thursday, February 16, when pitchers and catchers report to Camelback Ranch. The team’s first full-squad workout will take place four days later. In the meantime, several players have already begun getting some reps in at...
Braves’ Ozzie Albies’ bold Ronald Acuna Jr take should terrify MLB
Ozzie Albies believes Ronald Acuna Jr is set for a big 2023 season. In fact, the Atlanta Braves’ second baseman said Acuna Jr is in line for a better campaign than his 40-40 2019 performance, per Grant McAuley. “I expect him to be better than the 2019 Ronald, when he went off,” Albies said. The […] The post Braves’ Ozzie Albies’ bold Ronald Acuna Jr take should terrify MLB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miguel Rojas’ Diego Cartaya, Miguel Vargas move after Dodgers-Marlins trade
Miguel Rojas said that he’s been in contact with a pair of Los Angeles Dodgers’ high-profile prospects since being traded from the Miami Marlins to LA. Rojas revealed that he’s looking to help Diego Cartaya and Miguel Vargas in any way he can, per JM Baseball and Chloe Clark of si.com. “I already reached out […] The post Miguel Rojas’ Diego Cartaya, Miguel Vargas move after Dodgers-Marlins trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest DJ LeMahieu sighting will fire up Yankees fans
The New York Yankees will be banking on DJ LeMahieu staying healthy in 2023 and playing a key part in their success. He missed part of the second half last season and the playoffs due to a brutal toe injury. But, it appears the veteran infielder is already trending in the right direction with Spring […] The post Latest DJ LeMahieu sighting will fire up Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
