ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park

Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract

Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team

Aroldis Chapman will try to revive his career as a reclamation project in the American League. Chapman has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Royals, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Chapman will receive a base salary of $3.75 million, not counting potential incentives. Chapman gets one year at $3.75 million plus performance bonuses... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023

Cody Bellinger recently told his Chicago Cubs teammate Ian Happ on the “Compound Podcast” how the shift departure in 2023 will help him and other hitters. “It (the shift going away in 2023) just opens up a completely different part of the game,” Bellinger said. “Your whole life, growing up, you hit a line drive, […] The post Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Kevin Pillar’s hyped message to Braves fans after signing

Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves recently agreed to terms on a minor league contract ahead of the 2023 season. Pillar took to Twitter to express his excitement about joining the Braves on Friday. “Beyond excited to be joining the @Braves can’t wait to join such a historic franchise and help these guys get back […] The post Kevin Pillar’s hyped message to Braves fans after signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking

St. Louis Cardinals’ fan-favorite star third baseman Nolan Arenado is regarded as one of the best players in baseball. Cardinals fans and non-Cardinals fans tend to agree that he’s one of the best third baseman in all of baseball alongside Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez. However, MLB Network’s “MLB Now” ranked Arenado as the 5th […] The post MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Chris Sale drops injury update that will fire up Red Sox fans

Boston Red Sox fans might have to pinch themselves for this news: Chris Sale is healthy and should be ready to report to Spring Training next month. Sale said he has been throwing for a couple months now and has recently been doing some work off the mound, according to the The Boston Globe’s Peter […] The post Chris Sale drops injury update that will fire up Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market

The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
OnlyHomers

San Diego Padres Sign Top Player

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the signing period for international prospects started in Major League Baseball. Numerous teams worked fast to begin to sign some of the best baseball prospects available around the entire world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Braves’ Ozzie Albies’ bold Ronald Acuna Jr take should terrify MLB

Ozzie Albies believes Ronald Acuna Jr is set for a big 2023 season. In fact, the Atlanta Braves’ second baseman said Acuna Jr is in line for a better campaign than his 40-40 2019 performance, per Grant McAuley. “I expect him to be better than the 2019 Ronald, when he went off,” Albies said. The […] The post Braves’ Ozzie Albies’ bold Ronald Acuna Jr take should terrify MLB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Miguel Rojas’ Diego Cartaya, Miguel Vargas move after Dodgers-Marlins trade

Miguel Rojas said that he’s been in contact with a pair of Los Angeles Dodgers’ high-profile prospects since being traded from the Miami Marlins to LA. Rojas revealed that he’s looking to help Diego Cartaya and Miguel Vargas in any way he can, per JM Baseball and Chloe Clark of si.com. “I already reached out […] The post Miguel Rojas’ Diego Cartaya, Miguel Vargas move after Dodgers-Marlins trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Latest DJ LeMahieu sighting will fire up Yankees fans

The New York Yankees will be banking on DJ LeMahieu staying healthy in 2023 and playing a key part in their success. He missed part of the second half last season and the playoffs due to a brutal toe injury. But, it appears the veteran infielder is already trending in the right direction with Spring […] The post Latest DJ LeMahieu sighting will fire up Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy