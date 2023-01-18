ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver resident sentenced to prison for packing guns in cars, shipping to Haiti

A Haitian national residing in Denver was sentenced last week on federal smuggling charges.Peniel Olibris, 32, was ordered to serve one year and one day in federal prison on Jan. 12.A grand jury indicted Olibris in July of last year. He signed a plea agreement in September, admitting guilt to one of the two smuggling counts in the indictment. Federal investigators determined the Olibris purchased 77 firearms from metro area gun retailers within 16 months, boxed them up and loaded the boxes into cars, had the cars driven to Florida and then shipped to family members in Haiti. There, some of...
DENVER, CO
Trial dates set for 5 charged in McClain death

Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023. Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023. Aurora’s new recreation center set to open, funded …
AURORA, CO
Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye

Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
BOULDER, CO
3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver

DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
DENVER, CO

