Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to DenverInna DDenver, CO
Why electric vehicles are practical in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Parking worries expressed about downtown Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Debate, public comment up for council discussion in AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Reverse search warrant used in arrest case goes to Colorado Supreme Court
The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the warrant, which used...
Black, Hispanic people disproportionately shot by Denver police
The people shot by Denver Police Department officers are disproportionately Black or Hispanic, but the trend is consistent among officers of all races.
Denver resident sentenced to prison for packing guns in cars, shipping to Haiti
A Haitian national residing in Denver was sentenced last week on federal smuggling charges.Peniel Olibris, 32, was ordered to serve one year and one day in federal prison on Jan. 12.A grand jury indicted Olibris in July of last year. He signed a plea agreement in September, admitting guilt to one of the two smuggling counts in the indictment. Federal investigators determined the Olibris purchased 77 firearms from metro area gun retailers within 16 months, boxed them up and loaded the boxes into cars, had the cars driven to Florida and then shipped to family members in Haiti. There, some of...
KKTV
FBI Denver offering $25,000 reward for information on pregnancy center arson case
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - FBI Denver is seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for the arson of a pregnancy center in Longmont on June 25, 2022. According to the FBI, the Life Choices building was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of arson.
1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood
A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver's Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody.
Aurora city councilor awarded $3M in defamation case
An Aurora city council member has been awarded $3 million after bringing a civil lawsuit against a former child caseworker who made false child abuse accusations.
18-year-old killed, juvenile hospitalized in Loveland shooting
One man is dead and a 16-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a shooting erupted at an apartment complex late Friday night and as of Saturday morning, those responsible are still at large.
Officer who threatened Elijah McClain during fatal arrest re-hired by Aurora PD
Matthew Green, a K-9 officer at the time, threatened to unleash a police dog on McClain during the 2019 encounter that led to the 23-year-old's death. Now, he's back with Aurora PD.
KDVR.com
Trial dates set for 5 charged in McClain death
Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023. Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain’s death will begin in the summer of 2023. Aurora’s new recreation center set to open, funded …
Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye
Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
Deputies searching for suspects in Douglas County crime spree
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a crime alert in an effort to find at least four suspects wanted for a month-long crime spree.
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado counties want to keep people with low-level driving offense out of the criminal justice system
Some of the smallest, low-level driving offenses can add up to time spent in jail, or hefty fines, and can most adversely affect people who struggle financially or have other circumstances that can keep them tangled in the criminal justice system — sometimes for as long as a decade.
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
One in custody after shooting, Denver police say
A man was in custody after a shooting at 10th Street and Clarkson Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court says Denver judge was wrong to revoke woman's jury trial for being late
Colorado's second-highest court on Thursday concluded a Denver judge wrongfully revoked a woman's jury trial for child neglect because she arrived late the morning of the trial. Child welfare cases, formally known as dependency and neglect, are not criminal, and so a parent has no constitutional right to a jury...
Man who claims Taco Bell poisoning has history of suing
FOX31 has learned new details in the case of a man who claimed he was poisoned after eating at a Taco Bell restaurant in Aurora.
Man accused of mass shooting threats said he wanted to conduct orchestra with magic wand
An Evergreen man was arrested and accused threatening mass shootings at the FBI in Denver, the Department of Homeland Security and a Colorado-based performing arts group early morning Monday.
Colorado man selling “witness tree” table from Civil War
A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story.
19-year-old dies in Northglenn shooting, police say one in custody
A 19-year-old died after a shooting Saturday morning in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. in Northglenn.
3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver
DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
