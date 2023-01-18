ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract

Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep

The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
overtimeheroics.net

MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates

The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market

The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Yardbarker

Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency

The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with the White Sox last season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event

Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major Trade

As we approach February when pitchers and catchers will finally be reporting to camp and baseball will slowly begin firing up Spring Training for the new season, many teams are looking to add to their rosters, plug up some possible holes, and solidify their teams in time for games.
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Felix Millan's sweet stance led the 1973 Mets

NEW YORK -- Yes, the 1973 Mets had a great pitching staff led by Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman and Jon Matlack. On offense, New York’s MVP that year was a second baseman named Felix Millan, and what a year he had to help the club make it to the World Series against the Athletics.
QUEENS, NY
chatsports.com

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: RHP Mike Vasil (12)

Acquired: 2021 MLB Draft, 8th Round (University of Virginia) 2022 Stats: 18 G (17 GS), 71.1 IP, 51 H, 33 R, 28 ER (3.53 ERA), 26 BB, 85 K, .270 BABIP (Low-A/High-A) Born in Wellesley, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston, Mike Vasil attended Boston College High School, an all-male, Jesuit prep school. Over the course of his career there, the right-hander was named to various honorary teams, and received various accolades from local media, posting a cumulative 1.
BOSTON, NY
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy