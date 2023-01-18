Read full article on original website
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Pirates releasing Miguel Andújar confirms Yankees’ countless missteps
First and foremost, we have bad news for all the New York Yankees haters out there. It’s official: Miguel Andújar is no longer employed by an MLB team. Neither is Clint Frazier. So all the hilarious, original Andújar-Frazier trade jokes are dead. We’re sorry to do a disservice to comedy like this.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Alanna Rizzo Reacts to the News of LA's New Broadcaster
Former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo tweeted that LA fans are going to love Stephen Nelson, who was hired by the team to call games when Joe Davis is busy.
Yardbarker
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
overtimeheroics.net
MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates
The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
Dodgers News: Full Broadcast Team Announced for 2023, LA Adds Talent
There will be a lot of familiar faces calling Dodger games next season.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Yardbarker
Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency
The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with the White Sox last season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.
Want a free autograph from new Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom? Here’s how
The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan will make stops across North Texas to give fans a chance to meet players and get free autographs. Here are the stops.
Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event
Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees check on free-agent outfielders but seem to ‘rule out’ notable roster addition
Nothing to see here, Yankees fans. New York was left with a hole in left field when Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports “the Yankees are reportedly among a...
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major Trade
As we approach February when pitchers and catchers will finally be reporting to camp and baseball will slowly begin firing up Spring Training for the new season, many teams are looking to add to their rosters, plug up some possible holes, and solidify their teams in time for games.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s most recent shot at Yankees shows how weak Blue Jays are
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has gone from one of the most beloved young stars in the game to a certified troll, at least among New York Yankees fans. He’s been nothing but an agitator since bursting onto the MLB scene and his antics have been poorly executed. There’s an art...
MLB
Felix Millan's sweet stance led the 1973 Mets
NEW YORK -- Yes, the 1973 Mets had a great pitching staff led by Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman and Jon Matlack. On offense, New York’s MVP that year was a second baseman named Felix Millan, and what a year he had to help the club make it to the World Series against the Athletics.
chatsports.com
Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: RHP Mike Vasil (12)
Acquired: 2021 MLB Draft, 8th Round (University of Virginia) 2022 Stats: 18 G (17 GS), 71.1 IP, 51 H, 33 R, 28 ER (3.53 ERA), 26 BB, 85 K, .270 BABIP (Low-A/High-A) Born in Wellesley, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston, Mike Vasil attended Boston College High School, an all-male, Jesuit prep school. Over the course of his career there, the right-hander was named to various honorary teams, and received various accolades from local media, posting a cumulative 1.
FanSided
