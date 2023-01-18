Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Top three defensive linemen left in the transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always looking to better themselves and there is no better evidence of that than the recent news of the commitment of former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman, Victor Cutler, but he was not the end of Ohio State raiding the transfer portal. The Buckeyes look primed to...
Four-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Visiting 1 Program This Weekend
It's been an interesting few weeks for four-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada. The top quarterback recruit is reportedly leaving the Florida Gators program not long after signing his National Letter of Intent to play there. After a massive NIL deal allegedly collapsed, Rashada decided to ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Deion Sanders flips 5-star recruit Cormani McClain to Colorado from Miami
New Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders continues to do his thing since landing in Boulder. Primetime impressed five-star recruit
Report: NBC Makes Decision On Tony Dungy's Status Following Controversial Tweet
Former NFL head coach turned Sunday Night Football analyst Tony Dungy stirred up a hornet's nest on social media this week. Dungy, who coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2001 and the Indianapolis Colts from 2002-2008, responded Wednesday to a tweet from Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist calling ...
Meet KJ Bolden, The Best Athlete In America
KJ Bolden is the No. 1 athlete in the country, and for good reason. The Tennessee Volunteers, and every other major school, are battling for his services.
247Sports
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out
There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
Coach Prime faces the pain: Deion Sanders' 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal
The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hire of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibility and potential. The Buffs have landed a ton of transfer portal players and high-ranked recruits, and they will be a must-watch for a...
247Sports
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
Gators Winter Transfer Portal Window Recap: Every Move Florida Made
Every scholarship transfer move Florida made during the NCAA's debut portal window.
Ed Reed: Bethune-Cookman 'Won't Ratify My Contract' to Become Head Coach
Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed won't have his contract ratified by Bethune-Cookman University.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
bvmsports.com
Landen Thomas’s dreams foreshadowed opportunity at Georgia
MOULTRIE, Ga. (BVM) – At the Thomas household, the TV was designated for football on the weekends. The sport was ingrained into the head of a young Landen Thomas. After knowing he wanted to give it a shot, he convinced his dad to try it at the age of 5.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
Heupel checks on five-star QB target
With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the ...
Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday
The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
5-star college football transfer Arik Gilbert picks Nebraska
Former five-star recruit and 2023 college football transfer Arik Gilbert has committed to Nebraska for the coming season. Who is Arik Gilbert? The native of Georgia was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of Marietta, ranked as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked tight end in ...
Yardbarker
Star QB recruit Jaden Rashada reportedly sets first visit since release from Florida
Highly-touted quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has reportedly set up his first official visit since his NIL deal with Florida fell through. Rashada will visit Arizona State over the weekend, according to Chad Simmons of On3. This marks the first visit the four-star recruit from Pittsburg, California since Florida released him from his National Letter of Intent.
