Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Rutgers

Michigan State put an end to its slide before it became a storyline, downing No. 23 Rutgers at home Thursday for a quality win that avoided three straight Ls for the Spartans as they continue to navigate life without injured senior forward Malik Hall. The Spartans overcame a second straight rocky start before getting a grip on the game late in the first half, and strengthening that hold throughout the final 20 minutes.
New Michigan State University football building in progress

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
Matt Weiss fired after computer access crimes incident

Following computer crimes allegations, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been fired. Michigan Athletics released a statement from athletic director Warde Manuel Friday afternoon, terminating Weiss:. “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Consistent with...
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
Michigan has 37% of the auto jobs it had at its peak

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, tweeted Jan. 4 that Michigan is back on top when it comes to auto jobs. Slotkin tweeted: “Michigan is back on top, and with our auto-workers building the next generation of cars in Lansing at the new GM plant, we’re not going anywhere. Manufacturing is coming home to the USA, and with it will come a strong economy and new good-paying jobs.”
