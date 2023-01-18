Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Carson Cooper was initially going to redshirt for MSU. Now he’s playing key minutes.
The Jackson native who went to IMG Academy in Florida has gotten more playing time over the last few weeks, but as our Ian Kress shares, playing this season wasn't initially in the cards for Cooper.
Is Michigan State commit Xavier Booker the next Jaren Jackson Jr.?
Michigan State basketball fans, it's time to start officially getting excited about Xavier Booker being in East Lansing next year. To date, the Cathedral High School (Indiana) star is the highest-rated recruit head coach Tom Izzo has ever brought to Michigan State. Booker, a 6-foot-11, ...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Makes Decision In NCAA Infraction Case
Earlier this month, it was reported that Michigan was being investigated by the NCAA for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Per multiple reports, the alleged violations for the Wolverines include "impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated ...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Rutgers
Michigan State put an end to its slide before it became a storyline, downing No. 23 Rutgers at home Thursday for a quality win that avoided three straight Ls for the Spartans as they continue to navigate life without injured senior forward Malik Hall. The Spartans overcame a second straight rocky start before getting a grip on the game late in the first half, and strengthening that hold throughout the final 20 minutes.
Michigan Football: Chad Henne helps Chiefs make AFC title game
Former Michigan football quarterback Chad Henne came off the bench and threw a touchdown pass in the Chiefs’ win over the Jaguars. Michigan football fans have had a good reason to watch the Chiefs in recent years as Frank Clark has played a key role in their many playoff runs.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor Defensive Player of the Year Bruce Williams makes college football choice
ANN ARBOR – One of the state’s top defensive football players has found his collegiate home. Bruce Williams of Ann Arbor Huron announced on Friday afternoon his commitment to play for Dartmouth. He was offered by Dartmouth in May of last year.
Is another 2024 five-star QB emerging on Michigan’s radar?
Michigan’s football program went all-in on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore during the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were the first program to offer Moore when he was in eighth grade, long before he ascended into one of the top overall prospects in the country.
Three Michigan State Spartans to battle for Indiana basketball on Sunday
Indiana basketball now has to quickly shift focus from Illinois to Michigan State for Sunday’s primetime matchup on CBS at 12 PM EST. Which Spartans do the Hoosiers need to prepare to battle?. Both Indiana and Michigan State are coming off double-digit wins in the Big Ten after the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football fires co-OC Matt Weiss as police investigate computer access crimes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss after police launched an investigation into “computer access crimes” at the team facility. The athletic department confirmed earlier this week, following an ESPN report, that Weiss, who also served as the team’s quarterbacks coach, had...
WILX-TV
New Michigan State University football building in progress
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
Michigan Daily
Matt Weiss fired after computer access crimes incident
Following computer crimes allegations, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been fired. Michigan Athletics released a statement from athletic director Warde Manuel Friday afternoon, terminating Weiss:. “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Consistent with...
Flint-area basketball highlights: Lake Fenton boys complete sweep over Goodrich
FLINT – Friday was a good night for Lake Fenton’s basketball programs. First, the girls beat Goodrich in a battle of unbeaten teams and then the boys completed the sweep by handing the Martians their first loss of the season, 73-65 in overtime.
5th Quarter: Five of the area’s best remain atop the league.
Our Big Game this evening is out at Potterville High School where Laingsburg is in town for a CMAC matchup.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan has 37% of the auto jobs it had at its peak
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, tweeted Jan. 4 that Michigan is back on top when it comes to auto jobs. Slotkin tweeted: “Michigan is back on top, and with our auto-workers building the next generation of cars in Lansing at the new GM plant, we’re not going anywhere. Manufacturing is coming home to the USA, and with it will come a strong economy and new good-paying jobs.”
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
UAW president: General Motors investment a ‘big win’ for Michigan auto industry
FLINT, MI – United Auto Workers President Ray Curry called today’s multi-million-dollar investment into Flint and Bay City General Motors plants a “big win” for the Michigan auto industry. The company today announced a $579 million investment in Flint to manufacture small block V-8 engines, as...
HometownLife.com
Joe Butch Cheesesteaks opens in Farmington, puts emphasis on high-quality rib eye
The owners of Joe Butch Cheesesteaks in downtown Farmington aren't playing around when it comes to meat. Sandwich shops are common, so they think their new business at 33171 Grand River Ave. has to be unique if they want it to survive. "We have to be different," said Johnny Dababneh,...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0