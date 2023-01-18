ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
ATHENS, GA
Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game? [UPDATED]

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars. Will he be able to play in the AFC Championship Game?. Disaster almost struck the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as it pertains to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Near the end of the first quarter of the Divisional Round matchup against the Jaguars, the QB was tackled and had his ankle rolled up awkwardly on the ground.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Watch Nick Sirianni lose his mind on a ref despite being up 28-0 (Video)

Nick Sirianni doesn’t care how much the Eagles are up by, a lead is never big enough to let the refs boss him around. It didn’t take long for the NFC Divisional Round Game between the Eagles and Giants to get late early. Philadelphia jumped out to a four touchdown lead before halftime even arrived, and showed no signs of taking its foot off the gas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Former Browns, NFL RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital

Two weeks after suffering serious injuries while reportedly saving family members from drowning, former Browns running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital. The best possible news concerning Peyton Hillis dropped this weekend: He’s out of the hospital according to his girlfriend Angela Cole. The former Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
5 Ed Donatell replacements Vikings need to reach their ceiling

The Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell to the delight of many fans. Now Minnesota needs to hire a replacement, perhaps from these candidates. Despite the Minnesota Vikings‘ record throughout the regular season, fans were at their wits’ end with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in his first season with the organization. That truly came to a head, however, in the team’s playoff loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round when the defense gave up 31 points to Daniel Jones and Co.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
