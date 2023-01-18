Read full article on original website
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game? [UPDATED]
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars. Will he be able to play in the AFC Championship Game?. Disaster almost struck the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as it pertains to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Near the end of the first quarter of the Divisional Round matchup against the Jaguars, the QB was tackled and had his ankle rolled up awkwardly on the ground.
Watch Nick Sirianni lose his mind on a ref despite being up 28-0 (Video)
Nick Sirianni doesn’t care how much the Eagles are up by, a lead is never big enough to let the refs boss him around. It didn’t take long for the NFC Divisional Round Game between the Eagles and Giants to get late early. Philadelphia jumped out to a four touchdown lead before halftime even arrived, and showed no signs of taking its foot off the gas.
NFL insider provides some more context around Kliff Kingsbury’s Thailand trip
For those wondering about what Kliff Kingsbury is doing in Thailand, we have an update on it. After spending his whole life in football, former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is relaxing in Thailand with his girlfriend and figuring out what comes next. This is apparently what Kingsbury is...
Saints owner personally got Cameron Jordan $50K vindication in NFL investigation
Saints owner Gayle Benson apparently took an uncommon step to make sure defensive end Cameron Jordan had his fine for faking an injury rescinded. The NFL tried to come for Cameron Jordan and the Saints over an allegedly faked injury against the Buccaneers in December. Then Saints owner Gayle Benson...
Cowboys make the right kicker decision even if it’s not popular
The Cowboys are taking a risk by sticking with Brett Maher after his miserable night against the Buccaneers but it’s the right risk to take. Watching Brett Maher miss four point after attempts in a row on Monday night felt a lot like watching someone lose their job on national television.
Former Browns, NFL RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital
Two weeks after suffering serious injuries while reportedly saving family members from drowning, former Browns running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital. The best possible news concerning Peyton Hillis dropped this weekend: He’s out of the hospital according to his girlfriend Angela Cole. The former Browns...
5 Ed Donatell replacements Vikings need to reach their ceiling
The Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell to the delight of many fans. Now Minnesota needs to hire a replacement, perhaps from these candidates. Despite the Minnesota Vikings‘ record throughout the regular season, fans were at their wits’ end with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in his first season with the organization. That truly came to a head, however, in the team’s playoff loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round when the defense gave up 31 points to Daniel Jones and Co.
