Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 16-20
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 16 through 20.
Clifton Park Winterfest returning in February
Winterfest is returning to Clifton Park on February 11. The event is set for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with different event locations across the town.
B4 You Know it Rotterdam Will Open a Huge Bingo Hall!
There is an enormous space in ViaPort Rotterdam that is going to be opening up as a bingo hall. It has sat ready to go and now we may finally have an opening date!. If you have been to the ViaPort Rotterdam mall, you have seen the bingo hall that is sitting idol. Many were wondering if it was ever going to get approved to open.
Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations
This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
Best restaurants in Upstate New York, according to OpenTable
Each month, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, releases its Diner's Choice lists of best restaurants in areas around the country. The website looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month to determine the ratings.
Delicious National Smoothie Chain to Open 10 Locations in Capital Region
A popular national smoothie chain that opened up a store in Clifton Park in October of 2022 announced that it is adding ten more locations throughout the Capital Region!. Smoothie King Will Open Up Locations Throughout the Capital Region. Shawn Caric is Smoothie King's vice-president of the company's franchise development...
Latest Upstate NY Snow Predictions: Up To 8 in. For Some Areas Sunday
Another winter storm is heading to Upstate New York this weekend and potential snowfall totals are starting to come into focus. And this next storm is looking like it will bring more snow to most of the Capital Region. Like Thursday and Friday's winter storm, this one will bring a...
Clifton Park cafe, under new ownership, adds bookstore
MochaLisa's Caffé, located in Clifton Park Center, has undergone some changes over the past few months. The café came under new ownership in November, later moved to a new space not that far away from the old location, and added a bookstore.
Participating locations for Guilderland Restaurant Week
The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 15th Restaurant and Entertainment Week from January 25 to January 31. The restaurants are located around Guilderland, Altamont and Voorheesville.
New Turkish restaurant opens in Troy
The Mediterranean Grill and Mega Istanbul Food Court opened on at 908 River Street in Troy on January 12. The restaurant had its grand opening and ribbon cutting on January 20.
Inside the Smallest House in Albany For Rent! What Would You Pay?
I drive past the little house at 303C State Street in Albany all the time, but I've never seen it available for rent so I looked into whether or not I could afford to live in this home, formerly a carriage house that was built over 170 years ago!. What...
Miss Storytown USA? See These Vintage Props This Summer In Lake George
Storytown U.S.A. is alive and well in Lake George, well kinda. Some of the buildings, features and props from the faded amusement park are still there and getting a makeover! New paint and repairs to keep our memories alive. In 2023 Storytown U.S.A. is known as Six Flag Great Escape...
After 11 yrs Family Owned Italian Restaurant in Guilderland to Close
Every few days it seems that we learn of another restaurant in the Capital Region that is closing for good. This time it's a well-known family-owned Italian restaurant in Guilderland. Which Italian Restaurant is Closing?. Cafe Calabria which is located at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland has been at that...
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
Schenectady man arrested for cocaine sales in Saratoga
Saratoga County Sheriff's office arrested Bryan S. Pallone, 35 of Schenectady after an investigation into cocaine sales within Saratoga County. Pallone is currently incarcerated in Schenectady County jail.
Get a free happy meal at McDonald’s while offer lasts
McDonald's recognizes that prices are high and look to make life a bit simpler by letting kids eat free. Participating McDonald's in the Capital Region are surely offering a deal that you're going to mc'love.
Guilderland restaurant closing after 11 years
Cafe Calabria at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing after 11 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 10.
Glens Falls sets sights on parks, transit, and Haviland Cove
The city has had a busy few years. From an ever-extending Downtown Revitalization Initiative project on South Street, to changing employment and housing demands, Glens Falls is changing.
Verbal Warning For Speeding In The Capital Region Instead Of A Ticket?
If you drive around the Capital Region, whether to commute to work or school, you may notice a difference on the roads. In recent years, local police departments have drastically decreased the number of tickets they issue for traffic violations. State data shows this decrease began in 2012 and plummeted even further during the pandemic. But why?
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 1