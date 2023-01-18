ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

B4 You Know it Rotterdam Will Open a Huge Bingo Hall!

There is an enormous space in ViaPort Rotterdam that is going to be opening up as a bingo hall. It has sat ready to go and now we may finally have an opening date!. If you have been to the ViaPort Rotterdam mall, you have seen the bingo hall that is sitting idol. Many were wondering if it was ever going to get approved to open.
ROTTERDAM, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations

This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy