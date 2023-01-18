ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rep. Jackson named to the House Agriculture Committee

By David Gay
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWiQB_0kJ8sxR800

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas Congressional District 13 announced on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, that Jackson has been appointed to serve on the U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee.

LOCAL NEWS: Final day of high school for Hirschi, Rider, WFHS confirmed

Aimed at overseeing federal agriculture policy, the committee will be focused on passing a new Farm Bill this year, according to the release.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com , this legislation is passed by lawmakers every five years, governing “an array of agriculture and food programs.”

“Representing the largest agriculture district in Texas and one of the largest agriculture districts in the country, my work on the House Agriculture Committee is critical for the continued success of the farmers, ranchers, and producers of Texas Thirteenth Congressional District,” Jackson said in a statement. “I am ready to work diligently with Chairman Thompson and my other colleagues on the Committee to ensure we pass an impactful farm bill this year. I am excited to be a champion for Texas agriculture priorities and lead the way in providing the resources needed for farmers and ranchers in my district and across the state to continue to feed and clothe the world. We must work to strengthen the farm safety net, bolster our supply chain, and prioritize agriculture as a national security issue to help create a vibrant and productive rural economy.”

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson R-Pennsylvania, District 15, the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, said in a statement that “The House Committee on Agriculture will hit the ground running in the 118th Congress to address the many headwinds facing farm families and rural America. Rep. Jackson’s perspective will be invaluable this Congress and I know he will be a fierce advocate for West Texas.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Santos getting icy reception from House GOP

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is getting an icy reception from colleagues in the House GOP even as he receives committee assignments and continues to serve his constituents on Long Island. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) calls him a “bad guy;” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) describes him as an “imposter.” A handful of other House Republicans have […]
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Texoma's Homepage

Convicted child abuser wants out of prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sent to prison for 10 years after violating his probation for a bizarre child abuse case is seeking release about 5 months after being sentenced.Buford Whisenant, 44, was returned to Wichita County from prison for a hearing Thursday, January 19. His attorney filed for his sentence to be converted […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

1 victim identified in Sunday morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A victim of a Sunday morning shooting has been identified. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim of the shooting on Enterprise is 28-year-old Tyler Homes of Vernon. Eipper said he is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The victim of the shooting on Terrace Streeting […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police file more charges on suspected Fentanyl dealer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges. A total of 12 drug […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD warrant finds over 2 pounds of meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week. According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Killeen ISD teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’

KILLEEN (FOX 44) — An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district says this assignment does not support nor reflect […]
KILLEEN, TX
The Guardian

Proud Boys on defensive at sedition trial haunted by absent Trump

While federal prosecutors are casting the Capitol insurrection trial of five far-right Proud Boys leaders as an attempt to bring participants of an attack on US democracy to account, the members of the group are using the proceedings to ask one question even some of their opponents on the political left agree is valid.
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy