ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chevydetroit.com

A Chicken Meal On Wheels

Food trucks are a fascinating concept. The entirety of an eatery gets compacted down into a truck, serving mobilized meals for various occasions. Now, for many, chicken is a beloved staple perfect in any shape or size for any time of the day. Whether chicken and waffles, jerk, or BBQ is the mood, these Metro Detroit food trucks are coming in hot with chicken choices to choose from.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Raven Lounge: Oldest blues bar in Detroit can conjure magic at any time

Robert Nicholson, aka Robbie Blue, of the Robbie Blue and the Black Velvet Band had a message for the audience one recent cold Saturday January night at The Raven Lounge and Restaurant in Detroit: “Once you come as a customer, you leave as family,” Nicholson said into the mic as he welcomed back patrons to the living room club in the east-side neighborhood known as Poletown. ...
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Find Love at This Valentine’s Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar in Southwest Detroit

Detroiters looking for love this Valentine’s Day can shoot their shot at the latest holiday-themed bar pop-up in Hubbard Richard, Vixen’s on Bagley. The folks behind In-Laws Hospitality have transformed their bar once again, this time with a little help from ol’ Cupid. “Whether you’re flying solo...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Cozy East Leroy Treehouse Voted One of the Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan

Proving you don't have to be a kid to enjoy climbing a tree, it's a treehouse making a name for itself on the list of "The Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan for 2023". Travel and adventure blog Have Clothes Will Travel set out to find the coolest and most unique Airbnbs across Michigan. From domes to yachts and even tiny houses, these are the places that make your overnights just a little more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Where to get Chinese dumplings in Metro Detroit

Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year, typically in late January or February is Jan. 22, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. The holiday is celebrated with fireworks, paper lanterns and, of course, food. Popular dishes are fish, to increase prosperity, noodles for longevity and health and dumplings for wealth.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown Ann Arbor fire decimates building, wipes out restaurant and vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A decades-old building in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The fire took place on Maynard between Liberty and Williams streets inside a restaurant and the Vape City vape shop. No one was inside the building when it happen or when the fire started–and no one including firefighters were hurt.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eater

LA’s King of Chaos Cooking Opens Inside an Echo Park Arcade Bar

For most of his young adult life, Diego Argoti has felt like fighting. The long-haired, occasionally profane LA cook found ways to build often imagined (or at least one-sided) personal slights and silent vendettas with lots of people, to go to war with others in his mind even as he battled with himself. The anger was fuel, and when mixed with energy drinks and infectiously loud music it churned together to become Estrano, a psychedelic back-alley pop-up that treated a pasta station like a DJ table.
LOUISIANA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water

DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy