Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
A Chicken Meal On Wheels
Food trucks are a fascinating concept. The entirety of an eatery gets compacted down into a truck, serving mobilized meals for various occasions. Now, for many, chicken is a beloved staple perfect in any shape or size for any time of the day. Whether chicken and waffles, jerk, or BBQ is the mood, these Metro Detroit food trucks are coming in hot with chicken choices to choose from.
Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent
(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
Knock, knock? Detroit CVS door repair makes a confounding sight
‘Where’s the doorbell?’ one customer quipped
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Detroit News
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan
Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers
From ‘Better Made’ to ‘how to get paid’
Review: Detroit’s Pizza Cat Max promises to ‘Keep Pizza Weird.’ Does it?
The menu offers toppings like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Grippo’s potato chips, and a keto crust made from shredded chicken
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
The Raven Lounge: Oldest blues bar in Detroit can conjure magic at any time
Robert Nicholson, aka Robbie Blue, of the Robbie Blue and the Black Velvet Band had a message for the audience one recent cold Saturday January night at The Raven Lounge and Restaurant in Detroit: “Once you come as a customer, you leave as family,” Nicholson said into the mic as he welcomed back patrons to the living room club in the east-side neighborhood known as Poletown. ...
Eater
Find Love at This Valentine’s Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar in Southwest Detroit
Detroiters looking for love this Valentine’s Day can shoot their shot at the latest holiday-themed bar pop-up in Hubbard Richard, Vixen’s on Bagley. The folks behind In-Laws Hospitality have transformed their bar once again, this time with a little help from ol’ Cupid. “Whether you’re flying solo...
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
Cozy East Leroy Treehouse Voted One of the Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan
Proving you don't have to be a kid to enjoy climbing a tree, it's a treehouse making a name for itself on the list of "The Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan for 2023". Travel and adventure blog Have Clothes Will Travel set out to find the coolest and most unique Airbnbs across Michigan. From domes to yachts and even tiny houses, these are the places that make your overnights just a little more interesting.
Detroit News
Where to get Chinese dumplings in Metro Detroit
Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year, typically in late January or February is Jan. 22, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. The holiday is celebrated with fireworks, paper lanterns and, of course, food. Popular dishes are fish, to increase prosperity, noodles for longevity and health and dumplings for wealth.
fox2detroit.com
Downtown Ann Arbor fire decimates building, wipes out restaurant and vape shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A decades-old building in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The fire took place on Maynard between Liberty and Williams streets inside a restaurant and the Vape City vape shop. No one was inside the building when it happen or when the fire started–and no one including firefighters were hurt.
HometownLife.com
Joe Butch Cheesesteaks opens in Farmington, puts emphasis on high-quality rib eye
The owners of Joe Butch Cheesesteaks in downtown Farmington aren't playing around when it comes to meat. Sandwich shops are common, so they think their new business at 33171 Grand River Ave. has to be unique if they want it to survive. "We have to be different," said Johnny Dababneh,...
Eater
LA’s King of Chaos Cooking Opens Inside an Echo Park Arcade Bar
For most of his young adult life, Diego Argoti has felt like fighting. The long-haired, occasionally profane LA cook found ways to build often imagined (or at least one-sided) personal slights and silent vendettas with lots of people, to go to war with others in his mind even as he battled with himself. The anger was fuel, and when mixed with energy drinks and infectiously loud music it churned together to become Estrano, a psychedelic back-alley pop-up that treated a pasta station like a DJ table.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water
DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
Why Is Aretha Franklin’s Detroit Home Listed On Zillow With No Interior Photos?
Detroit is no stranger to great musical talent as many of the music industry's best have come from Motown Records or just the city of Detroit in general. Famous American singer Aretha Franklin is a Detroit, Michigan native, and her childhood home is up for sale. It's not uncommon for...
