NBC Sports
WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange
Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
NBC Sports
Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors
Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
NBC Sports
Twitter erupts over Steph's wild buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Roughly seven months after one of the greatest games of his NBA career, Steph Curry returned to TD Garden on Thursday and left the Boston crowd stunned again. With the Warriors trailing by two points in the final seconds of the first half, Curry picked Jayson Tatum's pocket, grabbed the loose ball and heaved it from beyond the half-court logo, nailing the shot as the buzzer sounded, giving Golden State a 55-54 lead at the break.
NBC Sports
Sam Jones' family presents Steph Curry with a gift years in the making
The Golden State Warriors are the enemy in Boston these days, but they still have the respect of past Celtics legends. That includes Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, who passed away on Dec. 30 at age 88. Members of Jones' family were in attendance at TD Garden for the Celtics' matchup with the Warriors, and before tip-off, they tracked down star point guard Stephen Curry to present him with a special gift.
NBC Sports
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams exit game vs. Raptors with injuries
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both left Saturday's Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors game due to injuries. Smart rolled his right ankle late in the second quarter and immediately signaled to the bench. He didn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the floor by Celtics trainers.
NBC Sports
What we learned as scrappy, short-handed Dubs stun Cavs
The short-handed Warriors earned their most complete team win in improbable fashion Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114. Missing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors needed a plethora of players to step up. That's exactly what happened in Cleveland, too. Jordan Poole was the only starter from a night before available for Golden State, and he carried them much of the way.
NBC Sports
Shannon Sharpe, Grizzlies players and Tee Morant (Ja’s father) have to be separated courtside
LOS ANGELES — Shannon Sharpe’s combative personality isn’t just for television. Sharpe was courtside when the Lakers hosted the Grizzlies and got into it with a group of Memphis players just after the halftime buzzer. Everything started with Dillon Brooks, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams joined in, as did Tee Morant, Ja’s father, who was also sitting courtside near the Grizzlies bench.
NBC Sports
Three NBA stars ahead of Steph in latest All-Star vote update
In the third and final fan vote returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Steph Curry remains the top All-Star vote-getter among NBA guards. However, the Warriors superstar still trails LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant for the overall lead. Curry collected 5,151,822 votes in the third fan voting...
NBC Sports
JMG shows why Warriors coveted him in impressive return
Over the offseason, the Warriors lost a combination of veteran experience and toughness with players who have had to fight and claw to make a name for themselves in the NBA. Those components are vital to a championship team, and have factored into the Warriors' slow start this season. That's...
NBC Sports
Mazzulla shares positive update on Smart, Rob Williams injuries
The first half of Saturday's game in Toronto was a nightmare for the Boston Celtics. Marcus Smart went down with what initially appeared to be a serious ankle injury. The veteran C's guard couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the court. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran safety elevated for playoff game vs. Giants
The Eagles on Friday elevated Anthony Harris from their practice squad and will have him active for Saturday’s divisional round playoff matchup against the Giants. Harris, 31, will play for the Eagles for the first time this season on Saturday night. In 2021, Harris was a starting safety with...
NBC Sports
Eagles cruise into NFC Championship Game with 38-7 win over Giants
The AFC Championship Game may be played at a neutral site next week, but the NFC champion will be crowned in Philadelphia. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead and rolled over the Giants for a convincing victory at home on Saturday night. The 38-7 win moves them into the NFC Championship Game and they will host the 49ers or the Cowboys next Sunday.
NBC Sports
Steph among six Warriors ruled out vs. Cavs to end road trip
The Warriors' 121-118 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night is now that much more frustrating. After battling until the final buzzer, the Warriors now will be without four starters and a handful of players Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State's already-thin roster is...
NBC Sports
Giants elevate Zyon Gilbert, Makai Polk for Saturday’s game
The Giants have made two additions to their roster for Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia. The team announced that cornerback Zyon Gilbert and wide receiver Makai Polk have been elevated from the practice squad. They’ll revert back after the divisional round of the playoffs are over. Gilbert appeared...
