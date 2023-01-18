Roughly seven months after one of the greatest games of his NBA career, Steph Curry returned to TD Garden on Thursday and left the Boston crowd stunned again. With the Warriors trailing by two points in the final seconds of the first half, Curry picked Jayson Tatum's pocket, grabbed the loose ball and heaved it from beyond the half-court logo, nailing the shot as the buzzer sounded, giving Golden State a 55-54 lead at the break.

