ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Cameron Sutton

The 2022 Detroit Lions got off to an abysmal 1-6 start before they flipped the switch and won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were not enough to make the NFL Playoffs, and if the Lions want to be there in 2023, they are going to have to improve their roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. One position the Lions need to improve is cornerback, and they have been linked to CB Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

3 teams that could trade for Milwaukee Bucks’ big man Serge Ibaka

Milwaukee Bucks veteran big man Serge Ibaka has been away from the team for over two weeks. On Friday, The Athletic’s insider Shams Charania revealed that the Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran Ibaka a new home before the February 9th trade deadline. Reactions to the news that Serge Ibaka will be on the move were somewhat surprising mixed with wondering if Ibaka expected a different role when he re-signed with Milwaukee in the off-season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names "Best Team In Basketball"

Stephen A. Smith is all in on the Boston Celtics. During Friday's episode of First Take, the ESPN analyst named the C's as the "best team in basketball." "Boston's the best team in basketball. ... Right now, the Boston Celtics are EASILY the favorites to win it all," he said. Last night, the ...
BOSTON, MA
Detroit Sports Nation

NBA Insider suggests trade between Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans

We are less than three weeks away from the 2023 NBA trade deadline, and the Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have been mentioned the most as potential sellers. Players who have been mentioned as potential trade chips for the Pistons are Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Hamidou Diallo, and it is a decent bet that at least one of them is moved before the deadline passes.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Ben Johnson reportedly gets big raise to return to Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- There is no amount of money the Detroit Lions could have offered Ben Johnson that would have convinced their bright young offensive coordinator to stay. Head-coaching jobs are simply too rare and lucrative, now that most hires earn at least $30 million guaranteed. But Johnson is getting...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion

The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds. A three-time All-Defensive... The post Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy