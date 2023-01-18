Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
To Be Successful, Let Go of False Ideas About Sacrifice and Productivity, Says President of the American Psychological Association
Thema Bryant's list of professional accomplishments is undeniably impressive. As of 2023 she is the president of the American Psychological Association. Bryant is also a professor of psychology at Pepperdine University where she directs the Culture and Trauma Research Laboratory. Before that, she was the coordinator at Princeton's University's SHARE...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
Comments / 0