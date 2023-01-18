Read full article on original website
Comedian Leslie Jones to perform in Indianapolis this summer
INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian and "Saturday Night Live" alum Leslie Jones is bringing her standup tour to Indianapolis this summer. The three-time Emmy nominee will perform at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre on Sunday, June 25. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tickets go...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis celebrates its first Mexican sister city: ‘We’re very happy’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is combining forces with its newest and first sister city in Mexico. It’s Indianapolis’ 10th sister city and today city officials came together to form new collaborations. On Friday, two cities hundreds of miles apart and community leaders celebrated the signing of Indianapolis’...
WISH-TV
Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Weber Grill Restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt McCormick and Matt Kovacinski of Weber Grill Restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday with some good eats. The downtown Indianapolis restaurant is at 10 N. Illinois St., just a block west of Monument Circle.
Antoine Davis 2nd all-time in NCAA scoring behind Maravich
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Antoine Davis scored a season-high 42 points and moved into second place on the NCAA all-time scoring list behind only Pete Maravich on Saturday. The mark came in Detroit Mercy's 89-77 win over IUPUI. Davis, a fifth-year graduate, has 3,274 points. He passed former...
1976: Knievel inspires Hoosier boy’s daring trash can jump
WRTV reporter Barbara Boyd introduced viewers to 13-year-old Terry "Evel Knievel" Bolinger on July 5, 1976. The teen attempted to jump 10 trash cans on his, 'Junker Special.'
cbs4indy.com
High School Basketball: January 20
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the heart of the high school basketball season with conference play and city and county tournaments. Undefeated Ben Davis is the undisputed top team in 4A, but there’s another perfect school in the class, New Palestine. The Dragons look to go to 13-0 on the road at Roncalli.
cbs4indy.com
Ryan Brown’s battle is Beech Grove’s inspiration
BEECH GROVE — Coaches vs. Cancer Night at Beech Grove High School always means a little more on Matt English Court, but this year’s game against Monrovia was extra special for senior Cam Brown. Cam’s father Ryan Brown has been battling brain cancer since 2008, and was among...
cbs4indy.com
Parents urged to cut up these pajamas
INDIANAPOLIS — Parents are being urged to cut up their children’s pajamas after they became subject to a recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Selfie Craft Company children’s pajamas. The pajamas were sold online and in boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022.
WIBC.com
Are We Dating the Same Guy? Indiana Facebook Group Aims to Out Cheaters
With the advent of technology and the internet, the dating landscape has changed dramatically in recent years. One of the biggest advantages of dating in the modern world is the accessibility it provides. With just a few swipes or clicks, you can connect with hundreds of potential partners. However, this can also lead to disappointment and mistrust when the person you meet in real life doesn’t match the narrative or image they presented online.
Repurposed Marsh supermarkets in Indianapolis, IN
Who remembers renting videos and eating fresh bread from the Marsh bakery?
Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
This Indiana City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
‘We tried everything we could’ | Founder talks about closing of Him By Her school
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis charter school closed its doors for good Friday after two years of operating. The Him By Her Collegiate School for the Arts in Martindale-Brightwood told families the news just days after Christmas. The abrupt closure left more than 200 families scrambling to find another school in the middle of the year.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Indy man transporting 31 gallons of allergy meds busted in Texas after high-speed pursuit
NACOGDOCHES, COUNTY, Texas — An Indianapolis and Chicago man were arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Texas spanned multiple counties and ended in the discovery that the suspects were transporting more than 31 gallons of prescription antihistamine medicine. According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department, Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
cbs4indy.com
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor’s yard
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One Hamilton County woman is sharing footage of a hot air balloon landing in her neighbor’s backyard. Michele Fidler of Noblesville told FOX59/CBS4 that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday she looked out into her backyard and saw a hot air balloon in the sky, which she said they often are.
cbs4indy.com
Broad Ripple Park Family Center to host open house
INDIANAPOLIS — The Broad Ripple Park Family Center will be hosting an open house that will feature guided tours, free giveaways, sample classes, and much more. The new facility boasts a colorful interior that overlooks the White River with a long list of amenities including:. indoor walking track. gymnasium.
WISH-TV
Send us your pictures from the Blizzard of 1978
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978. The once-in-a-generation blizzard dropped over 15 inches of snow in Indianapolis and set multiple records across many states. Storm Track 8 would like your photos and videos from the storm in Indiana to use on-air and...
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
