Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Weber Grill Restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt McCormick and Matt Kovacinski of Weber Grill Restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday with some good eats. The downtown Indianapolis restaurant is at 10 N. Illinois St., just a block west of Monument Circle.
cbs4indy.com

High School Basketball: January 20

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the heart of the high school basketball season with conference play and city and county tournaments. Undefeated Ben Davis is the undisputed top team in 4A, but there’s another perfect school in the class, New Palestine. The Dragons look to go to 13-0 on the road at Roncalli.
cbs4indy.com

Ryan Brown’s battle is Beech Grove’s inspiration

BEECH GROVE — Coaches vs. Cancer Night at Beech Grove High School always means a little more on Matt English Court, but this year’s game against Monrovia was extra special for senior Cam Brown. Cam’s father Ryan Brown has been battling brain cancer since 2008, and was among...
cbs4indy.com

Parents urged to cut up these pajamas

INDIANAPOLIS — Parents are being urged to cut up their children’s pajamas after they became subject to a recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Selfie Craft Company children’s pajamas. The pajamas were sold online and in boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022.
WIBC.com

Are We Dating the Same Guy? Indiana Facebook Group Aims to Out Cheaters

With the advent of technology and the internet, the dating landscape has changed dramatically in recent years. One of the biggest advantages of dating in the modern world is the accessibility it provides. With just a few swipes or clicks, you can connect with hundreds of potential partners. However, this can also lead to disappointment and mistrust when the person you meet in real life doesn’t match the narrative or image they presented online.
FOX59

Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder

INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
FOX59

Indy man transporting 31 gallons of allergy meds busted in Texas after high-speed pursuit

NACOGDOCHES, COUNTY, Texas — An Indianapolis and Chicago man were arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Texas spanned multiple counties and ended in the discovery that the suspects were transporting more than 31 gallons of prescription antihistamine medicine. According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department, Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
cbs4indy.com

Broad Ripple Park Family Center to host open house

INDIANAPOLIS — The Broad Ripple Park Family Center will be hosting an open house that will feature guided tours, free giveaways, sample classes, and much more. The new facility boasts a colorful interior that overlooks the White River with a long list of amenities including:. indoor walking track. gymnasium.
WISH-TV

Send us your pictures from the Blizzard of 1978

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978. The once-in-a-generation blizzard dropped over 15 inches of snow in Indianapolis and set multiple records across many states. Storm Track 8 would like your photos and videos from the storm in Indiana to use on-air and...
WISH-TV

McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
