RJ Barrett is looking forward to the Knicks’ game Sunday at Toronto, especially after sitting out the visit to his hometown on Jan. 6 due to a lacerated finger. “I can’t wait to play. I can’t wait,” Barrett said after scoring 23 points on Friday night in a loss at Atlanta. “But [sitting out] wasn’t as bad, because I knew we were coming this time. “It’s going to be a tough, physical playoff-type game. That’s what it’s been the three times we played them. We owe them. It’s going to be a good matchup. You know I’m excited.” The game Sunday will be...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO