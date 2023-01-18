Read full article on original website
Greg Olsen on Cowboys-49ers, Brock Purdy, and more
Fox NFL color analyst Greg Olsen will be on the call for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby to preview the game.
San Francisco 49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo's Status For Cowboys Game
Earlier this week, a report that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted without a walking boot for the first time since he broke his foot led to some speculation that Garoppolo could return to the team's active roster before the end of the postseason. If that happens, it won't ...
Fred Warner, 49ers defense looking to prove Kyle Shanahan wrong vs. Cowboys
If Kyle Shanahan is trying to motivate his top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense, he's doing a good job. Linebacker Fred Warner is fired up to prove his head coach wrong on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Before games, Shanahan sometimes makes comments that push a few buttons among his players....
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Kyle Shanahan Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear
This weekend, Kyle Shanahan's league-best defense will face off against Dak Prescott and his high-powered Dallas offense. During a press conference on Wednesday, Shanahan addressed the challenges that come along with game planning against the Cowboys quarterback. “When you’re a pure pocket passer ...
Cowboys 'Kryptonite'? Michael Irvin Has Concerns vs. 49ers
The Cowboys meet the 49ers in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and Michael Irvin is worried for Dallas.
Klay Thompson replacing Kevon Looney in Warriors' Thursday lineup
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is replacing Kevon Looney in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Thompson is back in action after sitting out Monday on the second end of a back-to-back. In three games since Stephen Curry returned, Thompson has averaged 23.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 5.3 3-pointers while shooting 47.3% on field goals and 50.0% form beyond the arc.
Warriors' Kevon Looney coming off the bench on Thursday
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Looney will move to the bench on Thursday with Klay Thompson returning to the first five. Our models expect Looney to play 23.8 minutes against the Celtics. Looney's Thursday projection includes...
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) questionable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing four games with left knee soreness, Antetokounmpo's status remains in the air on Saturday. Expect Bobby Portis to see more minutes against a Cavaliers' team ranked second in defensive rating if Antetokounmpo is unable to suit up.
Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
Bills vs. Bengals: Preview, prediction, what to watch for
An inside look at Sunday’s Bills-Bengals AFC divisional round matchup in Buffalo: Marquee matchup Bills secondary vs. Bengals receivers The Bills secondary is young and dealing with injuries. That will be a potential issue with Bengals QB Joe Burrow slinging it to WRs Ja’Marr Chase, who caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine TDs despite missing four games this season, and Tee Higgins (74-1,029, seven TDs). The Bills’ top CB, Tre’Davious White, has been eased back into action after missing a year because of a knee injury and has appeared in just seven games. CB Dane Jackson’s status is uncertain after he hurt...
Pelicans list Naji Marshall (toe) as doubtful on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall (toe) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Marshall is unlikely to suit up after he was forced to miss one game with toe soreness. Expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role at the forward positions on Sunday if Marshall is inactive.
LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James has recently played through his questionable designations with ankle soreness. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.1 FanDuel points. James' Sunday projection includes 29.8 points, 7.9...
Taurean Prince (ankle) out for remainder of Minnesota's Saturday contest
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) will not return to Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Prince has been ruled out after the Timberwolves' forward suffered a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden McDaniels to play an increased role if Prince were to miss additional time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
76ers starting Tyrese Maxey for inactive James Harden (injury management) on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Sacramento Kings. Maxey will join Philadelphia's first unit after James Harden was given the night off for injury management purposes. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Maxey to score 27.8 FanDuel points. Maxey's Saturday projection includes 15.6...
Pounded in the paint: Kings haunted by familiar mistakes in loss to shorthanded 76ers
The Kings’ issues Saturday night were all too familiar on the defensive side of the ball.
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Charlotte on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, the team has listed him doubtful to take the court Saturday night. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll sit out.
Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (ankle) returns on Saturday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is starting in the second half of Saturday's Divisional Playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes has returned on Saturday after he missed some time in the first half with an ankle injury. Kansas City's quarterback currently ranks third among Saturday's offensive players...
