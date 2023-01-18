ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

This weekend, Kyle Shanahan's league-best defense will face off against Dak Prescott and his high-powered Dallas offense. During a press conference on Wednesday, Shanahan addressed the challenges that come along with game planning against the Cowboys quarterback. “When you’re a pure pocket passer ...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson replacing Kevon Looney in Warriors' Thursday lineup

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is replacing Kevon Looney in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Thompson is back in action after sitting out Monday on the second end of a back-to-back. In three games since Stephen Curry returned, Thompson has averaged 23.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 5.3 3-pointers while shooting 47.3% on field goals and 50.0% form beyond the arc.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Kevon Looney coming off the bench on Thursday

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Looney will move to the bench on Thursday with Klay Thompson returning to the first five. Our models expect Looney to play 23.8 minutes against the Celtics. Looney's Thursday projection includes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) questionable on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing four games with left knee soreness, Antetokounmpo's status remains in the air on Saturday. Expect Bobby Portis to see more minutes against a Cavaliers' team ranked second in defensive rating if Antetokounmpo is unable to suit up.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
PORTLAND, OR
New York Post

Bills vs. Bengals: Preview, prediction, what to watch for

An inside look at Sunday’s Bills-Bengals AFC divisional round matchup in Buffalo: Marquee matchup Bills secondary vs. Bengals receivers The Bills secondary is young and dealing with injuries. That will be a potential issue with Bengals QB Joe Burrow slinging it to WRs Ja’Marr Chase, who caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine TDs despite missing four games this season, and Tee Higgins (74-1,029, seven TDs). The Bills’ top CB, Tre’Davious White, has been eased back into action after missing a year because of a knee injury and has appeared in just seven games. CB Dane Jackson’s status is uncertain after he hurt...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Pelicans list Naji Marshall (toe) as doubtful on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall (toe) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Marshall is unlikely to suit up after he was forced to miss one game with toe soreness. Expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role at the forward positions on Sunday if Marshall is inactive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James has recently played through his questionable designations with ankle soreness. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.1 FanDuel points. James' Sunday projection includes 29.8 points, 7.9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) out for remainder of Minnesota's Saturday contest

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) will not return to Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Prince has been ruled out after the Timberwolves' forward suffered a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden McDaniels to play an increased role if Prince were to miss additional time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Charlotte on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, the team has listed him doubtful to take the court Saturday night. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll sit out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (ankle) returns on Saturday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is starting in the second half of Saturday's Divisional Playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes has returned on Saturday after he missed some time in the first half with an ankle injury. Kansas City's quarterback currently ranks third among Saturday's offensive players...
