Students nationwide hit 30-year low on ACT test, but not in California

Hey everyone! It’s Lasherica with the Bee’s Education Lab! Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, and this is our weekly newsletter.

Over the last couple of years, we’ve watched as universities pivoted in response to the pandemic, including making changes to the admissions process. Many institutions no longer required an ACT score from students, for example.

For the most recent graduating class of high school seniors, the ACT requirement either returned, became optional or remained a non-factor depending on what the university requires. There have been declines in the number of students who took the test as well as nationwide data revealing that students in the high school class of 2022 fared worse on the standardized test than students over the last three decades.

Students in 2022 had the lowest average ACT test score since students in 1991, according to Scholaroo , which measured the average scores on each section on the ACT for every student from every state. Scholaroo’s data analysis determined the average composite score in 2022 was 19.8 out of 36 . Until now, the lowest score had been 20.6, scored 32 years ago.

While that’s the national average, California students ranked No. 1 in the country for their ACT scores with an average of 26.5.

Is that because many California universities stayed test-optional?

Following the pandemic, the state’s two largest college systems – California State University and University of California – made their admissions processes test-free or test-blind of the ACT and SAT. But students can still submit their scores for class placements at CSU or scholarships at UC.

That means that students uncomfortable with standardized testing didn’t depend on the ACT for their spot at a CSU or UC campus and that other students who thrive on such testing could use it to their advantage.

In places such as Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee, where tests are mandated, according to CBS News , the states ranked among the bottom 10 for worst ACT scores last year.

What do you think?

Fresno university reinstates laid-off professor following student protests

“These things don’t happen. They just don’t.”

Students wear togas to protest layoff of Fresno university’s last philosophy professor

“We believe in the philosophy program. We believe in the humanities.”

Why Clovis Unified wants to create a new school for medically fragile students

“There are unique reasons why these students are chronically absent.”

Fresno Unified schools starting to spend some of MacKenzie Scott’s $20 million donation

The district plans to award $300,000 to about 200 students in the Class of 2023 — or three times both the total dollar amount and number of recipients it’s awarded in past years.

Through its Launch Central Valley Program, Fresno Pacific University’s Center for Community Transformation is training its eighth cohort of entrepreneurs who will start and expand businesses in the Central Valley.

“Successful small businesses are vital to a flourishing Central Valley in areas from providing jobs to making progress in literacy rates,” Fresno Pacific said in a media release about the ten-week “small business start-up boot camp.”

The program’s weekly sessions will be Thursdays from Jan. 31 until April 4, from 6 to 8:30 pm on Zoom.

With “direction, instruction and coaching,” the FPU program has trained nearly 100 business leaders and helped launch or develop more than 50 businesses, the university said.

Local high school student Isabella Cabello from Tulare is one of 100 teens chosen for the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort, according to a media release.

The Disney Dreamers Academy is an educational mentoring program to create opportunities for students from underrepresented communities across the country.

“The Disney Dreamers program is an important part of Disney’s commitment to support diverse communities,” the media release detailed. “By encouraging the next generation to think big, Disney hopes the students will carry what they learn back home and continue pursuing their dreams.”

Disney selected Cabello and others from thousands of applicants answering essay questions on their personal lives and their dreams for the future.

“Students participate in immersive, career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of career disciplines while also learning essential skills, such as effective communication techniques, leadership and networking strategies,” the release said about the four-day event. “It is a vibrant classroom where students discover new career opportunities, pursue their dreams and interact with Disney executives, educators, business leaders, celebrities and motivational speakers.”

A Madera educator will join the inaugural Teacher Fellow Cohort for Scholastic, a media release said.

The global children’s publishing, education and media company Scholastic selected Robin Simmons, a K-5 instructional coach at HIllside Elementary School in Madera, as one of 12 K-8 educators across the United States as a teacher fellow.

The teachers will collaborate with Scholastic Education Solutions on product development and research during the school year.

“This important program will bring their intimate knowledge deeper into our work and will ultimately help us create materials that better support students and families,” Scholastic’s Chief Academic Officer Amanda Alexander said.

Biden has a “plan B” for student debt relief. Here’s how it works.

The back-up plan proposes to overhaul the income-driven repayment plans currently in place. | CBS News

3 reasons why Seattle schools are suing Big Tech over a youth mental health crisis

The lawsuit from Seattle Public Schools names TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube. | NPR

Civil rights at stake: Black, Hispanic students blocked from class for missing class

Experts say disparities warrant more investigation | The Hechinger Report

Why California is among last states not screening children for dyslexia

Teachers union opposes screening for all students | EdSource

That's all for today's newsletter.