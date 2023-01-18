ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

5280.com

8 Places In and Around Denver to Get Great Birria

It seemed like 2022 was the year of the birria taco—your TikTok and Instagram feeds were full of delicious golden tacos accompanied by Styrofoam cups of red-hued consomé. Although there are regional variations throughout Mexico, you’ll most likely see the Tijuana-style birria de res in America—which traditionally encompasses goat, sheep, or beef simmered in a broth that gains a crimson color from a combination of chiles, tomatoes, and spices. The resulting meat is shredded, stuffed into tortillas with cheese, and fried in its own rendered fat to create the delicious dish that you know as quesabirria. Here are our suggestions for where to find the hearty dish in and around Denver.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Kids spend a snow day at the National Western Stock Show

DENVER — When the weather outside isn't fit for man, it's time to go see the beasts. That's exactly what Jillian Flynn did on Wednesday when she spent her snow day at the National Western Stock Show. The petting zoo sure beats math class, she said. "This is way...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Proctor's Garden: Care for holdover summer plants

DENVER — While tropical houseplants with low light needs can cope with winter, holdover summer plants sometimes struggle. These include geraniums, hibiscus, flowering maple, dwarf citrus, coleus, bloodleaf and other favorite patio plants. Lower winter light levels may result in straggly growth. Plants will stretch towards the sun and get lopsided.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

THURSDAY-SUNDAY An exciting weekend all about ice climbing, with events, classes and competitions: The 28th annual Ouray Ice Festival & Competition. It's the town's signature fundraiser for the Ouray Ice Park. An Elite Mixed Climbing Competition, open to the public and there are cash prizes. A takes-your-breath-away Speed Climbing Competition on Sunday. ourayicepark.com/ouray-ice-festival THURSDAY-SUNDAY A...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
DENVER, CO
9News

Beatles legend announces Colorado concerts

DENVER — Ringo Starr is coming to Colorado. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced two concerts in Colorado on a new North American tour. Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will perform at Denver's Bellco Theatre on Tuesday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. Starr...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home

DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Zeds Dead announces 2 Colorado concerts

DENVER — This summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow. Canadian electronic music duo Zeds Dead has announced a pair of summer concerts at the iconic Colorado venue. The duo will bring "DeadRocks IX" to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3. Tickets for...
DENVER, CO
