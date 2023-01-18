Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A Check-in at Streets Fine ChickenSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Proposed $35.9M redevelopment to bring public housing units to east McKinney
The public housing units on the site were built in the 1950s, according to city documents. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A proposed $35.9 million redevelopment project is planned for public housing units in east McKinney. The Lloyd-Owens and Cockrell Homes housing units on the east side of SH 5 are being...
starlocalmedia.com
Financing secured for new retail development in Frisco's Brinkmann Ranch area
Plans are advancing for a new retail and residential development at Brinkmann Ranch in the heart of Frisco. Details were released earlier this morning that Northmarq has arranged financing for the development of Lexington Village Shopping Center. The grocery-anchored retail project will contain 90,000 sq. ft. of space on 15 acres of land in Frisco.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano City Council approves houses on Los Rios Boulevard
Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard. At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina to consider revisions to multifamily development regulations
Celina is looking at potential revisions to its multifamily development regulations. The changes, presented as a work session item during the Jan. 10 Celina City Council meeting, served as a chance to introduce the topic and proposed impacts.
South Dallas program works to turn renters into homeowners
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community. "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
starlocalmedia.com
Here are the top five parksprojects Allen residents can anticipate for 2023
Stepping into the new year, Allen Parks and Recreation has several projects lined up to continue growing its community engagement. With projects like renovations at Heritage Village, the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center and Community Park and Allen’s incoming dog park, the city aims to have more residents visit its parks.
$2 Billion Development Planned For Frisco’s Brinkmann Ranch
A new $2 billion retail and residential development in Frisco will be moving ahead at Brinkmann Ranch. The financing was recently completed for the development to proceed. Landon Homes and the building company Toll Brothers, were contracted to build on 15 acres of space on Brinkmann Ranch at the southwest corner of Coit Road and Eldorado Parkway. Trammell Crow Residential is set to construct the first apartments for the development. According to the financing team Northmarq, the retail project is part of a larger 600-acre master-planned, mixed-use development.
Arlington's Via Rideshare expands transit services in Tarrant County
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is expanding its on-demand public transit service to make it easier for people to get to other parts of North Texas. Via Rideshare will now pick up and drop off riders at several Trinity Metro bus stops in Fort Worth. The expanded service marks the city's continued commitment to the unique public transit option. At the end of 2022, the Arlington City Council voted unanimously to continue its partnership with Via for at least another two years. Since the City of Arlington replaced its traditional downtown bus line with Via in 2017, the service...
starlocalmedia.com
Historic church remains standing in Old Town Coppell after developer proposes mixed-use project at its site
Local Old Town Coppell residents fought to stop a developer from putting a two-story mixed-use project where a 1948-constructed Baptist church currently sits on the corner of Main Street and W. Bethel Road. During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, a public hearing was held to decide the...
dallasexaminer.com
North Texas Food Bank updates services to meet the diverse needs of the community
The North Texas Food Bank will launch its latest resource to close the hunger gap in North Texas at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center on Jan 21 with the unveiling of the North Texas Food Bank SNAP Mobile. The mobile office will be staffed with a team that will travel to isolated communities experiencing high levels of food insecurity within the Food Bank’s 13-county service area to provide access to information and application assistance for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other benefit programs such as Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and the Medicare Savings Program, as well as other additional community resources.
dallasexpress.com
Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County
Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Mayor answers Universal park questions as city vote approaches
As Frisco moves towards granting municipal approval for Universal Studios' kid-focused theme park plans, locals are taking the time to ask some questions. “I’m not necessarily for it, I’m not necessarily against it,” one speaker said at a Tuesday Frisco City Council meeting. “I feel like we need more information about it.”
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
fox4news.com
Demolition begins on Dallas building deemed one of the 'most contaminated sites in the U.S.'
DALLAS - East Oak Cliff residents are ecstatic that a building that closed long ago that used dangerous chemicals and left the land contaminated is finally coming down. With concern over the potential health threat to the community, the government stepped up its plans to tear down an old electroplating facility in East Oak Cliff that's been identified as one of the most contaminated sites in the country.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT's Recommendation for U.S. 380 Bypass Comes a ‘Relief' for Some
The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to hear from the public about the proposed plans to ease congestion on U.S. 380 in Collin County. Years of debate and a final draft of an environmental impact study led TxDOT to make a final recommendation on the proposed 8-lane freeway. A final draft of the study will be discussed during planned public meetings in February.
starlocalmedia.com
Who should be McKinney ISD's next superintendent? Some community members have ideas
As McKinney ISD looks ahead to selecting a new superintendent this year, district officials are taking the time to hear from local stakeholders. McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement in early December, invoking a new era for the school district that serves the growing Collin County seat. The process of seeking and selecting a new district leader moved forward on Jan. 5 with a meeting of the board of trustees. The superintendent position was posted on Jan. 9. The district is looking to have a new leader on duty by April 10. Mike Moses — a former Texas education commissioner and former Dallas ISD Superintendent — and law firm partner David Thompson have been pegged to guide the process.
starlocalmedia.com
Here's how Celina residents feel about the city's public safety, parks, mobility and more
Celina residents have given the local government an idea of how they feel about their city — and now it’s time to look at the numbers. Every few years, the city of Celina has issued a community survey to get resident feedback on everything from infrastructure to what makes Celina, “Celina.” The city previously issued surveys in 2018 and 2020.
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore says GoZone has been a 'tremendous success' for city
Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore held a quarterly update on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to cover Denton County Transportation Authority changes and a year in review of GoZone, the Fleet and Facilities building, and an update on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center. Last year, ridership in Lewisville peaked at 2.2 million,...
Comments / 2