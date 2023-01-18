Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rowancountyweather.com
Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes passes away at age. 25
Please take a moment to visit our local sponsors to let them know that you appreciate their support of our blog. The Charlotte Football Club confirmed this morning the tragic and heartbreaking news that defender Anton Walkes passed away early Thursday morning following an accident in South Florida. He was...
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes Dead at 25 After Miami Boat Crash
Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes died after being injured in a boating accident in Florida, his team announced early Thursday. He was 25. The English defender was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after two boats crashed in Miami, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Walkes had been found unconscious and was given CPR by emergency services, the Miami Herald reports. The North Carolina team had traveled to Florida for a preseason training camp before the fatal accident. “Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time.”We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023 Read it at Charlotte Observer
country1037fm.com
Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went
I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
WCNC
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Named 2nd Best Food Destination In The Nation
I always joke that I enjoy trip planning as much as actually taking the trip. And one of the first things on my to-list after booking the flight and hotel is browsing menus and making dinner reservations. There are incredible eats no matter where you choose to visit, but if the sole purpose of your vacation is to eat, and eat well then there are certain places you must visit. Our friends at TripAdvisor just named the best cities for food lovers, and a South Carolina city was named the 2nd best food destination in the nation. It’s one of my favorite cities to visit with tons to do, but if you do visit be sure to schedule lots of time to try all the delicious cuisine.
The Postgame: Tar Heel Defense Seizes the Day
Dewey Burke and Taylor Vippolis join host Tommy Ashley on The Postgame show to discuss North Carolina's win over the NC State Wolfpack. Armando Bacot tallied 23 points and 18 rebounds, and in the process set the all time school record for rebounds and double doubles. RJ Davis had 26 points, including a perfect 14-for-14 from the free throw line, while Caleb Love added 16.
kiss951.com
New Wing Restaurant Open In Fort Mill South Carolina
A few months ago I wrote about a new wing restaurant coming to Fort Mill. I think when the story actually surfaced, the projected opening date was sometime in December. But, this week VooDoo Wings finally opened at 1646 S.C. 160 across from Baxter. If you’re familiar with the area, this spot formerly housed Blacow Burgers that closed after several years of operation. And, this won’t be the last you hear of VooDoo Wings in the Carolinas. The Herald says they plan to open more sites in the Charlotte area just over the the North Carolina line. VooDoo is famous for serving large and small batch wings in a variety of flavors. Order boneless or traditional in the typical flavors in addition to Cajun ranch, Jamaican Jerk, Mango Habanero and Spicy Pb&J. There’s even a super spicy option known as The Bomb. Orders of wings come in numbers from 6-100 pieces. That’s the one that intrigues me!
kiss951.com
Coffee Isn’t the Most Popular Caffeine Source for North Carolina
Are you a coffee drinker? We know plenty of people enjoy drinking coffee when they need that extra boost of caffeine. That one cup of joe in the morning is what gives some people the extra charge they need. So, you may think that coffee is the No. 1 source of caffeine for most people, right? Guess again!
kiss951.com
New Shows On Queen City Podcast Network
Fran Marie interviewed Brian Baltosiewich to catch up with his endeavors with QueenCityPodcastNetwork.com. Brian has many credits under his belt as:. https://www.queencitypodcastnetwork.com/the-comedy-zone-podcast. Co-Producer of What We Wore. https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/what-we-wore/id1453224776?mt=2. Producer of Cut To It featuring Steve Smith Sr. on iHeart Radio. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cut-to-it-featuring-steve-smith-sr/id1530938338. Owner/ Chief Creative Officer. Balto Creative Media. Find his...
aladygoeswest.com
A look at two years of living in Charlotte (after moving from California)
We’ve been living in Charlotte, North Carolina for two years!. In case you’re new around here, my family and I moved to Charlotte in January 2021, after living in the San Francisco Bay Area in California for eight years. Having lived most of my life in Florida, before California, I found that returning to the East Coast was an easy transition. It was a much easier transition than moving from Orlando, Florida to San Francisco, California, I can tell you that for sure.
country1037fm.com
Well Known North Carolina Bar Expanding In Charlotte And Lake Norman
We are always in search of new hot spots to socialize and grab delicious food and drink. And, a well known North Carolina Bar is expanding locations to Charlotte’s South End and Lake Norman. According to AXIOS, BAR ONE Lounge, currently at Phillips Place in Charlotte, plans even more locations. The Phillips Place location is undergoing renovations right now to add more space, seating, a private dining room, stage and new kitchen. But now, we get the news that BAR ONE plans to open this year in Lake Norman. The location will be a 15,000 square foot, two story space featuring 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s fine dining downstairs. The Lounge will be upstairs. A unique “floating bar” includes a full service bar at water level and has seating for 25.
kiss951.com
Catching Up With Cameron: Things To Do In Charlotte This Weekend (1.20-1.22)
We’ve made it to another weekend, and one of my last weekends of dry January. I’ve had to rely heavily on different fun events going on around town to entertain myself during dry January, which honestly has been nice. There are so many fun events, many of which are free, or very affordable. It’s been fun this month to do things I normally wouldn’t.
NC By Train reaches record ridership
NC By Train, an intercity passenger rail service between Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., and the Northeast reached more than 522,000 passengers in 2022. This is the service’s highest total ridership since it began operation in 1990. The highest ridership was in October, with 55,493 passengers. December had the third-best monthly ridership with more than 48,600 […] The post NC By Train reaches record ridership appeared first on Transportation Today.
Class 72: Graduates of free Charlotte culinary program leave with tears of pride and joy
“Talk about a smile that is worth a thousand words, right?” Ahlert said of a graduate proudly holding his certificate as he posed for a photo.
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: Minit Maids
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– “If it can shine, it will shine!” That’s the motto for Charlotte’s longest running local professional cleaning company, Minit Maids. In this week’s Do My Job, WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald learns the ropes of what it takes to be a professional cleaner.
Camp North End to host free weekly indoor movie series
CHARLOTTE — Camp North End is throwing it back to the ‘90s with its latest movie series. On Friday nights in February and March, popular films from the ‘90s will be shown on a jumbo screen inside the Ford Factory building at 1774 Statesville Ave. Admission is...
tourcounsel.com
SouthPark | Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
We begin the list of the best malls in Charlotte with the largest in the city, SouthPark. But it is not only because it is also one of the shopping centers in Charlotte with the longest history, having been inaugurated more than 50 years ago. It is considered one of the malls that receive the most visitors in the United States. And it is not for less, since its list of stores is exceptional. It is the place with the most clothing stores in North Carolina.
power98fm.com
Charlotte Celebrity Hair Braider Typh’s Braids Tells The In’s and Out’s Of The Business
Celebrity hair braider Tiffany Poles stopped through Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse. Tiffany better known as Typh’s Braids is a braider to the stars here in Charlotte. Typh’s client list includes people like Ted Guinn, Terry Rozier, The Game, and her number one client Allen Iverson. Typh speaks about her first celebrity client and how she spread her business in the celebrity world. She also tells us about getting started in the hair business and the classes she teaches to help others in the industry.
power98fm.com
Big Dawg Of The Week Is Daylan Smothers From West Charlotte High School
Daylan Smother is a student who once attended Julius Chambers High School. He then transferred to West Charlotte High School for his senior year. Daylan received a scholarship top play at the University of Oklahoma. He graduated school early and is now enrolled at the University of Oklahoma. Each and...
kiss951.com
Popular North Carolina Restaurant Bringing Fresh Seafood To Charlotte Airport
The Waterman the popular seafood restaurant with locations in Southend and Lake Norman will be the latest addition to dining at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. WSOC-TV reports that the restaurant will take over the location previously occupied by Phillips Seafood and is expected to be open by the end of this year or early 2024. The location is at the far end of concourse C, between gates C13 and C15. The Waterman describes itself as a ” neighborhood seafood restaurant and oyster bar.” If there’s one thing I like to do when traveling it’s getting to the airport early, find my gate, and then sit down for a drink and bite to eat. Can’t wait to give this airport location a try!
