Suns’ Cam Johnson out vs. Pacers due to right knee injury management

The Phoenix Suns will be without forward Cam Johnson when they host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Footprint Center, according to the NBA’s injury report. Johnson won’t play due to right knee injury management, while guards Chris Paul (right hip soreness), Devin Booker (left groin strain), Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) and Cam Payne (right foot sprain), and forward Jae Crowder (not with team) all are out for head coach Monty Williams and Co.
Saben Lee earns another 10-day contract with Suns

The Phoenix Suns on Saturday signed point guard Saben Lee to a second 10-day contract. Lee filled in with a strong four-game stretch in his first short-term deal, averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He joined a team that was missing starting guards Chris Paul and...
Cam Johnson’s play shows Suns can start building positive momentum

PHOENIX — It’s going to be easier for the Phoenix Suns to get back to what they do, both individually and collectively. The return of players from an injury like Cam Johnson in Thursday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets not only increases the Suns’ chances of winning each night but will take less off of everyone’s workload, eventually getting the players back to playing in the types of roles they were designed to be in.
Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris headline latest commits for 2023 WM Phoenix Open

Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris are among the third wave of commitments for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. This year’s tournament marks Thomas’ ninth WM Phoenix Open appearance and Zalatoris’ second. Thomas has turned in two third-place finishes (2019, 2020) — both ties — and was eighth in the 2022 iteration of the event. In his first taste of the WM Phoenix Open last year, Zalatoris ended up 17th as a sponsor exemption.
Coyotes continue to struggle on road in loss to Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had a rare two-goal game while the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars got yet another 4-0 win. Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn and rookie Wyatt Johnston each scored and the Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night — by the same 4-0 score the Stars won at playoff contenders Vegas and Los Angeles in their just-completed trip out West.
Devin Booker slides behind Austin Reaves in All-Star fan voting

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker slid from eighth to ninth among Western Conference guards in the updated NBA All-Star fan voting totals released Thursday, putting him behind Los Angeles Lakers backup guard Austin Reaves. Booker’s 388,308 votes are fewer than Reaves’ 392,546. Just ahead of Reaves is Portland Trail Blazers...
