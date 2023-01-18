PHOENIX — It’s going to be easier for the Phoenix Suns to get back to what they do, both individually and collectively. The return of players from an injury like Cam Johnson in Thursday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets not only increases the Suns’ chances of winning each night but will take less off of everyone’s workload, eventually getting the players back to playing in the types of roles they were designed to be in.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO