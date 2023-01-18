Read full article on original website
Suns’ Cam Johnson out vs. Pacers due to right knee injury management
The Phoenix Suns will be without forward Cam Johnson when they host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Footprint Center, according to the NBA’s injury report. Johnson won’t play due to right knee injury management, while guards Chris Paul (right hip soreness), Devin Booker (left groin strain), Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) and Cam Payne (right foot sprain), and forward Jae Crowder (not with team) all are out for head coach Monty Williams and Co.
Saben Lee earns another 10-day contract with Suns
The Phoenix Suns on Saturday signed point guard Saben Lee to a second 10-day contract. Lee filled in with a strong four-game stretch in his first short-term deal, averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He joined a team that was missing starting guards Chris Paul and...
30-year reunion: Phoenix Suns honor 1992-93 NBA Finals team
The Phoenix Suns had a homecoming of sorts on Saturday night at Footprint Center. At halftime of a 112-107 win over the Indiana Pacers, members of the 1992-93 Suns team were honored on the court 30 years after only the second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. That Suns squad...
Cam Johnson’s play shows Suns can start building positive momentum
PHOENIX — It’s going to be easier for the Phoenix Suns to get back to what they do, both individually and collectively. The return of players from an injury like Cam Johnson in Thursday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets not only increases the Suns’ chances of winning each night but will take less off of everyone’s workload, eventually getting the players back to playing in the types of roles they were designed to be in.
Phoenix Suns’ unheralded reserves step up big in win over Pacers
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have been criticized time after time for their lack of needle-moving roster moves the last two years and I’ve been right alongside in dishing it out. It stings for the team particularly this season, but with that said, the Suns still deserve credit...
Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris headline latest commits for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris are among the third wave of commitments for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. This year’s tournament marks Thomas’ ninth WM Phoenix Open appearance and Zalatoris’ second. Thomas has turned in two third-place finishes (2019, 2020) — both ties — and was eighth in the 2022 iteration of the event. In his first taste of the WM Phoenix Open last year, Zalatoris ended up 17th as a sponsor exemption.
Phoenix Suns find right level of energy, pick up much-needed win vs. Nets
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns need to be opportunists the rest of the season. Whenever the schedule presents a favorable matchup, they need to take advantage of it. They’ve lost too much ground already to not put a full competitive effort into every winnable game. This is even...
Devin Booker among top-selling NBA jerseys for 1st half of the season
Judging by the top-selling NBA jerseys in the front half of the 2022-23 season, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is one of the most popular players in the league. And despite the Suns sitting at a disappointing 22-24, the franchise’s brand remains strong. Booker, who has been out since...
Coyotes continue to struggle on road in loss to Stars
DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had a rare two-goal game while the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars got yet another 4-0 win. Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn and rookie Wyatt Johnston each scored and the Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night — by the same 4-0 score the Stars won at playoff contenders Vegas and Los Angeles in their just-completed trip out West.
Devin Booker slides behind Austin Reaves in All-Star fan voting
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker slid from eighth to ninth among Western Conference guards in the updated NBA All-Star fan voting totals released Thursday, putting him behind Los Angeles Lakers backup guard Austin Reaves. Booker’s 388,308 votes are fewer than Reaves’ 392,546. Just ahead of Reaves is Portland Trail Blazers...
Mat Ishbia’s presence signals end is near for Suns’ long off-court chapter
PHOENIX — The basketball game was irrelevant. On Nov. 4 of the 2021-22 season, the Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets. That would not be in the headlines the following 24 hours. The game was lucky if it was even mentioned. When head coach Monty Williams and his players entered the press conference room, they were hardly asked about it.
Zach Allen headlines free agents the Arizona Cardinals should re-sign in 2023
Free agents are aplenty when it comes to the Arizona Cardinals’ current roster. Among the 31 players hitting free agency this offseason, 28 are unrestricted, one is restricted and another is of the exclusive rights variety, per Spotrac. There are a lot of in-house personnel decisions to make if...
