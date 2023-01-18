Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Report Juventus looking to sign Manchester City midfielder
Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as he nears the end of his current deal. The German is into the final six months of his City contract and it seems he is unwilling to extend his stay with the Citizens and this has opened the door for him to move to another club.
Yardbarker
Manchester United could be without prolific attacker for highly-anticipated Arsenal clash
Erik ten Hag has been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of Manchester United’s trip to the Emirates on Sunday. The Red Devils will be keen to bounce back from their midweek draw at Selhurst Park, in which they dropped a crucial two points in injury-time after Michael Olise’s exceptional free-kick.
Manchester United are eyeing a stunning summer swoop for Harry Kane
EXCLUSIVE BY SAMI MOKBEL AND CHRIS WHEELER: Sources have indicated to Sportsmail that Kane is open to joining United, news that will encourage Old Trafford chiefs.
BBC
Neil Warnock: Former Cardiff boss not planning managerial return
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club. Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out...
sportingalert.com
Report: Harry Kane open to joining Manchester United
LONDON (Jan. 20) — Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a summer swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. According to the Daily Mail, Kane is open to joining Manchester United, with Red Devils bosses already exploring the possibility of a move. Kane enters the final 12 months of...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Arsenal, Premier League
Find our Manchester United predicted lineup to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.
Liverpool vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
All eyes will be on Graham Potter’s lineup on Saturday, as he takes his Chelsea side to Anfield to face Liverpool.Neither team have been in good form and sit in mid-table at the halfway stage of the season - but Potter has a new €100m signing to call upon in Mykhailo Mudryk. Having signed from Shakhtar Donetsk, the winger could debut from the start, given Chelsea’s extensive injury list and the suspension of fellow January arrival Joao Felix.Liverpool have lost their last two in the league but beat Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek, giving Jurgen Klopp a bit...
BBC
Klopp set for 1,000th game as manager
Jurgen Klopp will celebrate his 1,000th game as a manager on Saturday when Liverpool host Chelsea. The 55-year-old has an outstanding win percentage of 53.9%, rising to 60.7% when taking into account just the 410 games in charge of the Reds. League leaders Arsenal are the English team he has...
CBS Sports
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle odds, prediction, start time: Top English Premier League picks for Jan. 21, 2023
Newcastle United will try to continue their impressive run on Saturday when they visit Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in an English Premier League match. The Magpies (10-8-1) have the stingiest defense in the Premier League and are on a 14-match unbeaten run in league play. They eked out a 1-0 victory with a late goal against Fulham last Saturday. They enter the weekend fourth in the Premier League table, one point behind Manchester City and Man United, after finishing 11th last season. Palace (6-5-8) are 12th, but they just played to a 1-1 draw with Man U at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Newcastle have found some attacking success to go with their fierce back line, while Palace have the talent to score but struggled to do so in the season's first half.
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Why Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich is a rare January win-win move
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. With Yann Sommer set to join Bayern Munich from Borussia Monchengladbach, we look at how both teams and the player win in this deal -- a rare piece of truly good winter business -- as well as the knock-on impact it will have for Montpellier HSC and even AS Monaco. We also keep you abreast of the latest transfer movements in Europe and beyond.
BBC
'Guardiola needs new solution for using Haaland'
On 3 September, I asked Pep Guardiola after a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa if the Blues were too reliant on Erling Haaland. They missed chances by choosing to find the Norwegian instead of going for goal. I'm not starting anything here. City need him. His ruthlessness has been proven...
Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings
Sunderland haven't always got January signings right, but when they have it has been glorious.
BBC
Transfer window: Who is your club's best January signing? And the worst?
Love it or loathe it, the January transfer window has thrown up countless stories since its inception in the 2002-03 season. From the hits to the extreme misses, it's arguably the most entertaining time of the season. We asked our fan community to rate the best and worst business their...
Liverpool vs. Chelsea odds, picks and predictions
Chelsea (8 wins, 7 losses, 4 draws) battles Liverpool (8-6-4) Saturday at Anfield. Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. ET. Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Liverpool vs. Chelsea odds, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions. Compared to results last season, both teams have...
theScore
Key thoughts and analysis from Saturday's Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Newcastle United accomplished several things Saturday. They set a new top-flight club record with their 15th consecutive match without a defeat and collected a sixth straight clean sheet in the Premier League. On an individual level, goalkeeper Nick Pope extended his shutout streak to 812 minutes. Newcastle also gained a place, moving to third in the Premier League standings. But they couldn't beat 12th-placed Crystal Palace. When Newcastle's staff and players went to applaud their boisterous fans, they knew they hadn't accomplished the one thing they'd expected to do.
Watch: Stunning Michael Olise stoppage time free-kick halts Manchester United's nine-win streak ahead of Arsenal title clash
Manchester United's incredible form gave them the chance to go second ahead of a trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend
Yardbarker
Newcastle boss Howe hails Pope for Crystal Palace draw
Newcastle United extended their unbeaten run to a club-record 15 top-flight games with their third goalless draw against Crystal Palace this season. The Magpies, who moved up to third, had the better chances with Vicente Guaita denying Joelinton three times and Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak all failing to score headers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for Premier League clash at Anfield
Two big clubs in desperate need of points meet at Anfield as Liverpool and Chelsea clash in early Premier League play on Saturday. These two clubs sit ninth and 10th in the Premier League table respectively, a far cry from where they expect to be. Chelsea have just two wins in their last 10 matches across all competitions, while Liverpool are yet to win in league play this month.
Comments / 0