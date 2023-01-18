Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 01:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson RAIN AND SNOW EXPECTED THIS MORNING Rain and snow will overspread the area this morning. The precipitation may begin briefly as freezing rain where temperatures are near or below freezing. As temperatures warm above freezing, the precipitation will change over to all rain by afternoon. Snow accumulations will be a half inch or less. A light glaze of icing may occur. If traveling this morning, be prepared for some slick roads, especially on untreated surfaces. Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 03:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabell; Jackson; Lincoln; Mason; Putnam; Wayne BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE THIS MORNING As rain spreads over the area this morning, a brief period of light freezing rain is possible for the Tri-State region around Huntington, West Virginia, and northeast Kentucky, up into Southeast Ohio. Temperatures should warm above freezing by mid- morning, so no major ice accumulations are expected, but it could be enough to make surfaces very slippery for a couple of hours. Watch for slippery spots this morning on roads and especially elevated surfaces like bridges, sidewalks, and exterior stairs. Give yourself a bit of extra time for travel this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 01:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE THIS MORNING
Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 03:29:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE THIS MORNING
