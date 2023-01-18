Robert Plant resisted most forms of reminiscence after the 1980 dissolution of Led Zeppelin. He simply wasn't interested in looking backward following the sudden death of John Bonham. "I knew that I could never replace Led Zeppelin in the eyes of the public," Plant told the Chicago Tribune in 1988, "And I knew, also, that I have got a lot to offer. So I figured that the best thing I could do was to distance myself as much as possible musically, and yet still keep the theme of constant change."

3 DAYS AGO