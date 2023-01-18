Read full article on original website
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Metallica Aims to Smash Taboos With New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
James Hetfield hopes to shatter the taboos attached to discussing suicide with Metallica's new single. "Screaming Suicide" is the second song released from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. You can watch the song's official video below. "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield said...
R.E.M.’s Bill Berry Was Ready to Confront Death With New Band
R.E.M. co-founder Bill Berry said he wouldn’t have wanted to make his new album earlier in his career. He’s heard playing drums on The Power and the Glory, the debut LP from the Bad Ends, for which he was recruited by Five Eight singer and guitarist Mike Mantione. Berry and Mantione worked in their hometown of Athens, Ga., with other musicians from the area in what became a local supergroup.
How Bob Ezrin Re-Wrote ‘Beth’ to Get Girls to Like Kiss
Veteran producer Bob Ezrin recalled rewriting Kiss' classic “Beth” to make girls like the band. Created as a much harder song by drummer Peter Criss, “Beth” appeared on the 1976 album Destroyer as a softer ballad. In a recent episode of The Rockonteurs podcast, Ezrin explained he had a particular aim in mind as he worked on the LP.
Led Zeppelin Made Queen Fear They Had ‘Missed the Boat’
Brian May said the members of Queen worried they had “missed the boat” to success when they first heard Led Zeppelin. Jimmy Page’s band formed two years before May’s, but in a new interview with Total Guitar, May reflected that it might as well have been a lifetime from the younger group’s perspective.
David Crosby Had Several Albums in the Works Before His Death
David Crosby had no shortage of projects in the works when he died this week at 81 — and his late-period prolific streak wasn't a coincidence. "I've been making records at a startling rate. I've made five albums in six, seven years. It’s an absurd rate to be cranking albums out," the rocker told a Golden High School journalism class last year. "The reason being is that I'm gonna die."
Bruce Gowers, Director of Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video, Dies at 82
Bruce Gowers, renowned film director who worked on Queen's legendary video for "Bohemian Rhapsody" and many others, has died at 82. Gowers originally started directing videos in his home country of England, but after Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" bolstered his career and notoriety, he relocated to the U.S. in the '70s. He directed several more Queen videos, and also worked with The Rolling Stones, Genesis, Alice Cooper, Journey, Kansas, Styx, Rush, Michael Jackson, Prince, Santana, KISS, REO Speedwagon and many others.
Neil Young Remembers Happier Times With David Crosby
Neil Young had long been estranged from David Crosby when his former bandmate died this week. He's decided instead to focus on the legendary songs they created together as members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. "David is gone, but his music lives on," Young wrote on his official site, Neil Young Archives.
Pete Wentz Watched Metallica Documentary Before Making New Fall Out Boy Album
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz recently explained how Metallica's Some Kind of Monster helped him put focus on his long-running pop-punk band, particularly when considering musical longevity. The Fall Out Boy bassist and figurehead (pictured above at left) watched the 2004 Metallica documentary ahead of recording his group's eighth studio...
When Kiss’ Boss Asked Them to ‘Play Worse’ Onstage
Paul Stanley discussed the struggle Kiss faced with booking shows in their early years, as more and more bands refused to have them as an opening act. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he explained that the relatively unknown group used to take advantage of lax performance agreements to enhance their reputation, which worsened the situation and led to an unusual suggestion from their record label boss, Neil Bogart.
How Stevie Nicks Almost Died Filming a Video for ‘Stand Back’
When MTV launched in 1981, it heralded a new era of promotion that centered on music videos. They were works of art that were often distinct from the song that accompanied them, and that in turn helped develop new filming techniques and technological advances. First, though, there had to be...
Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ at 40: The Story Behind Every Song
Released on Jan. 20, 1983, Def Leppard's Pyromania changed the game for hard-rock acts with pop aspirations by providing a blueprint for how to make metallic music sound huge, not just loud. There were some very specific elements required to build this particular beast. It helped to have, for example,...
Pink Floyd Unveil ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50th Anniversary Set
Pink Floyd has announced a 50th-anniversary box set celebrating their legendary album, The Dark Side of the Moon. The set includes the newly remastered original album on CD and vinyl, as well as Blu-ray editions featuring a 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions of the album. The box also includes...
35 Years Ago: Robert Plant’s ‘Heaven Knows’ Embraces Both Past and Present
Robert Plant resisted most forms of reminiscence after the 1980 dissolution of Led Zeppelin. He simply wasn't interested in looking backward following the sudden death of John Bonham. "I knew that I could never replace Led Zeppelin in the eyes of the public," Plant told the Chicago Tribune in 1988, "And I knew, also, that I have got a lot to offer. So I figured that the best thing I could do was to distance myself as much as possible musically, and yet still keep the theme of constant change."
Why Paul Stanley Rejected Bandit Makeup After a Month
Paul Stanley recalled the time he dabbled with a different mask before returning to his classic Starchild makeup after less than a month. The Kiss co-founder is known to have appeared as a character known as the Bandit on three occasions, the first on Dec. 31, 1973, and the last on Jan. 26, 1974. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he explained the change had come about after a discussion with Neil Bogart, the band’s first record label boss, after they cut a deal with Casablanca Records in November 1973.
Hear New Jethro Tull Song ‘Ginnungagap’ From ‘RokFlote’ Album
Ian Anderson has revealed details of Jethro Tull’s 23rd album, RokFlote, which will arrive on April 21. The band released the LP's lead track, “Ginnungagap,” from the follow-up to last year’s The Zealot Gene. You can hear the song below, along with a track listing for the album.
Neal Schon Backtracks on Journey Tour With Gregg Rolie
The feud between Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain has taken another turn as Schon responds to reports that original keyboardist Gregg Rolie won't return for Journey’s 50th-anniversary tour. The road trip begins on Jan. 27 with Schon and Cain engaged in several legal battles against each other. Schon previously...
7 Years Ago Today: The Eagles’ Glenn Frey Dies at 67
Glenn Frey carved out one of the most important careers in modern music history before his death at the age of 67. The Eagles singer, songwriter and guitarist died on Jan. 18, 2016, leaving behind a vast musical legacy. Born in Detroit on Nov. 6, 1948, Frey grew up in...
Snake Sabo’s New-Singer Prank on Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan
Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo recalled that new singer Erik Gronwall fit in with the band’s sense of humor so well that he was the subject of a prank soon after meeting his new bandmates for the first time. Most of them gathered in New York...
Tom Hanks Has Officially Joined TikTok: Watch His First Video on the App!
Hanks posted his first-ever TikTok Jan. 14, using the moment to highlight one of his favorite scene partners: a cat named Smeagol — which rhymes with bagel, in case you were wondering. In the 40-second video clip, a very excited Hanks plugs his new film, A Man Called Otto,...
