Why Georgia is positioned to secure nation's best class of 2024

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions, but Georgia has not had a No. 1 recruiting class since the class of 2020. When will be the next cycle Kirby Smart and Georgia land the nation’s top recruiting class?

Nick Saban and Alabama are Georgia’s top recruiting competitors. The Crimson Tide are probably going to finish with the top-ranked class of 2023. Georgia isn’t far behind at No. 2.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was an excellent recruiter before winning back-to-back national championships. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia is going to land the nation’s top class of 2024 for a variety of reasons. The Bulldogs already have eight commitments in the class of 2024 and have the top class in the country. Alabama is not far behind, but Georgia has a few edges.

The Bulldogs are trending to land a commitment from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola, who is the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2024, is the type of player who could help draw other elite recruits to play with him in college. Dylan Raiola was previously committed to Ohio State.

It does not look like the Bulldogs will sign a high school quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Raiola’s potential to recruit other top talent paired with the obvious recruiting appeal of winning back-to-back championships gives Georgia a great opportunity to land the nation’s best recruiting class.

The cherry on top is the state of Georgia is loaded in the class of 2024. Georgia has 16 of the nation’s top 100 overall recruits in that class, per 247Sports. The state only has five of the top 100 recruits in the class of 2023.

The combination of in-state talent, a potential commitment from Dylan Raiola, the solid foundation of 2024 commits and the appeal of consecutive championships is why we think Georgia will end up with the nation’s top recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. There’s a long way to go, but the situation is looking good for the Dawgs with the current junior class.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

