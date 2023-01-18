Read full article on original website
Related
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Kenny Loggins Announces Final Tour
Kenny Loggins has announced his final concert tour, which will launch in March. Loggins' This Is It tour is scheduled to begin on March 10 in Sarasota, Fla. The trek will be spread out over several months, with dates set in April, June, August and October. Yacht Rock Revue will serve as support for six of the 11 total shows.
Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God
Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God. The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. This...
Retro 102.5
Windsor, CO
397
Followers
9K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://retro1025.com
Comments / 0