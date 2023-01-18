ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Loggins Announces Final Tour

Kenny Loggins has announced his final concert tour, which will launch in March. Loggins' This Is It tour is scheduled to begin on March 10 in Sarasota, Fla. The trek will be spread out over several months, with dates set in April, June, August and October. Yacht Rock Revue will serve as support for six of the 11 total shows.
Pantera Announces 2023 Tour With Lamb of God

Pantera will storm amphitheaters across North America this summer on a headlining tour with support from Lamb of God. The 20-date trek will commence on July 28 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 27. This...
