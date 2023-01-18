Kenny Loggins has announced his final concert tour, which will launch in March. Loggins' This Is It tour is scheduled to begin on March 10 in Sarasota, Fla. The trek will be spread out over several months, with dates set in April, June, August and October. Yacht Rock Revue will serve as support for six of the 11 total shows.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO