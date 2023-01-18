Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets ClosedBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
‘We lost everything in our studio’: KPRC 2 Investigates obtains video showing devastating Winter Street Studios blast
HOUSTON – An arsonist on the move... It’s what KPRC 2 Investigates identified after obtaining surveillance video of the devastating blast at Winter Street Studios. The video from Dec. 22 shows the moment the blast damaged over 70 studios, costing over 100 artists their livelihoods, according to building officials.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Inside Kendra Scott’s rodeo-ready designs; See some of the exclusive items you can only get at Texas rodeos
HOUSTON – Texas jewelry design company Kendra Scott is ready to rodeo, rolling out its Yellow Rose collection this week. The collection called a “Texas ranch-inspired capsule collection” will be sold exclusively online at KendraScott.com and on the Texas Rodeo circuit in Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin.
Click2Houston.com
After 10 days, dozens of Texas prisoners remain on hunger strike protesting solitary confinement practices
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten days after Texas prisoners around the state began a hunger strike to protest the state’s harsh solitary confinement practices, dozens of men are still refusing food, and some are reportedly losing pounds of weight a day.
Click2Houston.com
2 found dead in possible murder-suicide after welfare check in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police say two people were found dead Saturday in southwest Houston in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Officers say they were called to the 10110 block of Forum Park in Braeburn at around 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check. According to HPD, neighbors had reported...
Click2Houston.com
2 charged, another wanted in shooting death of homeowner in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a homeowner in southeast Houston last month. Derrick Wayne Castille, 25, has been charged with capital murder. He is currently not in custody. The second suspect, 21-year-old Carl Michael McCloud, has also been charged with capital murder and has since been arrested.
Click2Houston.com
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
Click2Houston.com
Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ arrested in connection with several robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman who police say was involved in a series of robberies that occurred in west Houston has been arrested. Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping in connection with four crimes dated from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 13, 2022.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Robbery suspect flees on scooter with box of Pringles after pistol-whipping victim in face, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for help in finding a man accused of robbing another man by stealing a box of Pringles outside a southeast Houston convenience store on Christmas Eve. The robbery happened in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard at around 3 p.m. Surveillance video showed...
Click2Houston.com
New Texas foster care report shows both improvements and continued deficiencies
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Court monitors following a yearslong lawsuit against the state and the Department of Family and Protective Services released a fifth report Friday evening, tracking where the agency made progress and where it falls short.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police searching for man who attempted to fire gun inside Meyerland store before stealing bike
HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are searching for a man accused of pointing a gun and firing it inside a Meyerland store last month. On Dec. 16, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 8700 block of West Loop South around 3:40 p.m. Officers said a man...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sleeping in abandoned RV in Houston’s Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while sleeping in an RV in Houston’s Third Ward Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Elgin Street around 1:35 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Mechanic who fled country after killing man he mistook for a thief sentenced to 35 years in prison, DA says
PASADENA, Texas – A man has been sentenced to 35 years after he reportedly killed a man who he mistook for a thief back in 2018, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. In a news release, officials say the Houston transmission repair shop owner, 35-year-old Oscar Aristides...
Click2Houston.com
Iconic Houston staple Spanish Village Mexican Restaurant to permanently close doors in March, owner says
HOUSTON – After 70 years, Spanish Village, the iconic, popular Third Ward restaurant will permanently close its doors at the end of March. Restaurant owner Steve Rogers said in a release that he promises the restaurant’s legacy “will live on in an upcoming project to be announced at a later date,” according to a news release.
Click2Houston.com
Tenants at apartment complex in Spring Branch are fed up with rats, mold and busted pipes; They say their complaints are falling on deaf ears
HOUSTON – Residents at a Spring Branch apartment complex said they are living in deplorable conditions. According to tenants, they are dealing with rats, mold and busted pipes. “It’s leaking from my ceiling. Also, anytime that my neighbors on top of me use the shower and flush the toilet,...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for 49-year-old kayaker missing near Jamaica Beach, USCG says
JAMAICA BEACH, TX – A search is underway for a kayaker who has been reported missing since Friday in Galveston County, according to officials with U.S. Coast Guard. Barry Baham, 49, was last seen near Jamaica Beach, Texas. A photo shared on the US Coast Guard’s social media pages show 12-14 foot white-colored kayak and two fishing poles possibly belonging to Baham.
Click2Houston.com
‘Breaking Bad’ actors Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul hold bottle signing event at Midtown Spec’s
HOUSTON – Fans of the hit series “Breaking Bad’ flocked to Spec’s in Midtown Thursday morning for a bottle signing event. Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, founders behind “Dos Hombres” artisanal mezcal, also held a meet-and-greet event for one day only. Sky 2...
Click2Houston.com
Arrest made: Suspects ages 15, 20 accused of fatally shooting man in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in southeast Houston Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers received a call about a firearm discharge in the 4400 block of Bell Street around 2:16 a.m. Police said when they...
Click2Houston.com
Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas continued a 14-month streak of record employment in December, according to a Friday report from the Texas Workforce Commission. And the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, the first time it fell below 4% since the forced business closures at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Click2Houston.com
Bucket list on a budget: These 12 essential Houston experiences are completely FREE
This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Gorgeous greenery, incredible museums and music, mouthwatering food -- Houston has it all. That said, enjoying everything the city has...
Comments / 0