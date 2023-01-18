ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

After 10 days, dozens of Texas prisoners remain on hunger strike protesting solitary confinement practices

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten days after Texas prisoners around the state began a hunger strike to protest the state’s harsh solitary confinement practices, dozens of men are still refusing food, and some are reportedly losing pounds of weight a day.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

New Texas foster care report shows both improvements and continued deficiencies

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Court monitors following a yearslong lawsuit against the state and the Department of Family and Protective Services released a fifth report Friday evening, tracking where the agency made progress and where it falls short.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Search underway for 49-year-old kayaker missing near Jamaica Beach, USCG says

JAMAICA BEACH, TX – A search is underway for a kayaker who has been reported missing since Friday in Galveston County, according to officials with U.S. Coast Guard. Barry Baham, 49, was last seen near Jamaica Beach, Texas. A photo shared on the US Coast Guard’s social media pages show 12-14 foot white-colored kayak and two fishing poles possibly belonging to Baham.
JAMAICA BEACH, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas continued a 14-month streak of record employment in December, according to a Friday report from the Texas Workforce Commission. And the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, the first time it fell below 4% since the forced business closures at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
TEXAS STATE

