'UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton': The Celebration II with Georgia great Rodrigo Blankenship

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Host J.C. Shelton is joined by Georgia kicking great Rodrigo “Hot Rod” Blankenship to celebrate the Dawgs’ back-to-back championships.

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Streaming on Youtube as a part of The Pulse Sports Network or, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here every week throughout the offseason to keep you up to speed on Georgia football.

Listen here, on Spotify:

Listen here, on Apple Podcasts

Also on the show:

  • Recruiting update: Georgia lands two top 2025 prospects
  • Roster tracker: Who’s staying and who’s leaving

Make sure to subscribe, rate and review! And check out one of our latest interviews with former Georgia great Aaron Murray! Watch here, or listen wherever you get your podcasts:

