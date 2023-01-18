Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon’s 29 Year Age Gap Is Reportedly ‘Not An Issue’ Amidst ‘Wonderful’ Romance

Image Credit: MEGA / MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are “having a really wonderful time with each other,” reports Us Weekly. Brad, 59, and Ines, 30, first sparked dating rumors in November 2022, and since then, they’ve developed a “relationship [that] feels comfortable and playful,” per Us’s insiders. The fact that Brad is almost thirty years older than Ines doesn’t phase the health coach, as the age gap “isn’t an issue for either of them.” The two are focused more on their future, as they’re “excited about what’s to come next for them.”

While the age gap isn’t an issue, there is lingering the issue of Ines de Ramon’s exact age. Us Weekly lists her age at 30. People, when reporting about how Ines joined Brad to celebrate his 59th birthday in mid-December 2022, claimed that Ines was 32, making the age gap between them 27 years. However, Daily Mail, when responding to a report from that birthday party, put Ines down as being 29, which would make the age gap between her and Brad a whopping thirty years. Apparently, it doesn’t matter how many decades younger Ines is than Brad; the two are having a good time together.

The Babylon actor is “smitten with Ines,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the start of the year, “and [he] always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible.” The insider said that their mutual interests in health and business — she’s the VP of Anita Ko Jewelry – have furthered Brad’s infatuation. “It’s too early to tell where things might go between them, and he knows she just got out of a marriage,” the source said, referencing her 2022 split from Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, “but he appreciates having her by his side. She’s a very uplifting energy.”

While Brad has been romantically linked to many women since his split from Angelina Jolie, this romance with Ines is the first public outing for Pitt. Before the couple confirmed their romance at Brad’s birthday, a source close to Angie told HollywoodLife that she stopped paying attention to her ex’s dating rumors.

“She doesn’t have the bandwidth,” the source said. “She’s beyond busy these days, so when it comes to Brad unless it has something to do with their kids or their legal issues, it doesn’t get her time.”