Boston-based Mass General Brigham has made three leadership changes within its enterprise, the health system shared with Becker's. David Roberts, MD, was named senior vice president of community operations for Mass General Brigham. He has spent the past six years as president of the health system's Salem (Mass.) Hospital. Dr. Roberts, a cardiologist, previously served as the hospital's chief of cardiology and chair of medicine.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO