Read full article on original website
Related
Local county receiving $1.4 million for home repairs
Mercer County is receiving a nearly $1.4 million grant to make necessary home repairs.
erienewsnow.com
Man Rescued from Elk Creek
A man was rescued from Elk Creek on Thursday night after someone reported hearing a person screaming for help while getting ready for bed, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of N. Creek Rd. in Girard Township. Troopers who responded determined...
Community to hold benefit for Butler County man saved from burning car
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The community in Butler County is rallying around the man who was saved from a burning car in November. Ryan Davidson is sharing his story for the first time since the terrible crash. He said he feels fortunate to be alive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> WATCH:...
WFMJ.com
Mercer County adopts Whole-Home Repair Program
The Whole-Home Repairs Program is a grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The program will give Mercer County $1,399,948 to help repair and preserve homes in Mercer County for people unable to afford house repairs. The Community Action Partnership of Mercer County will develop the...
Historic Erie building to be put up for lease after closure of charter school
The 118-year-old Emerson school building that houses Erie Rise will soon be put up for lease. The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) owns the former Emerson school building located on W. 10th St. in Erie. Erie Rise Leadership Academy was leasing the historic building from GECAC. Leaders from GECAC said they are sad to […]
butlerradio.com
Groups To Hold Food Distributions
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, meat, and baked goods will be distributed to those who meet income eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
SU Wrestling falls to No. 11 Gannon, 40-3
The Shippensburg University wrestling team fell to the No. 11 ranked Gannon University Golden Knights in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) dual meet Saturday afternoon at Gannon’s Highmark Events Center, 44-3. Shippensburg (6-6, 1-3 PSAC) notched its lone victory at heavyweight, where redshirt-junior Danny Scheib Hegins, Pa./Tri-Valley) scored...
cranberryeagle.com
How Butler County’s $11.7M in infrastructure funding was divided
The $11.7 million in municipal infrastructure awards handed out by the Butler County commissioner were just a fraction of the $68 million for needed work requested by local governments. Commissioners, forced to chose among so many applicants, sought projects that were “shovel ready.” The winners — including a collaborative effort...
WFMJ.com
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
Brick House Coffee closing after four years
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years. The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page. The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business. The post stated in part, “We love […]
This 7-acre estate in Marshall Township is for sale for $2.5M (photos)
A seven-acre estate is currently for sale in Baden in Marshall Township, Pennsylvania, for $2.5 million. The estate, which includes a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, is currently listed with Michelle Bushée of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty. It is located at 130 Buckthorn Drive. The home was built by Marco...
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
erienewsnow.com
Second Harvest Food Bank to Hold Express Produce Distribution in Warren
In an effort to get food into the hands of needy families, Second Harvest Food Bank is holding an express produce distribution in Warren. Erie News Now teams up with Second Harvest for our food drive every November. Now, Second Harvest's holding a produce express distribution, it starts at 2...
Six families escape fire at Zelienople townhouse complex
Fire damaged several townhomes in Zelienople overnight Thursday after a car caught fire in the driveway, spreading to the front of one of the homes. Neighbors who live on Timberbrook Court said they heard a loud boom right around midnight, looked outside, and saw flames. “My brother came in my...
erienewsnow.com
Massive Fire Destroys Girard Business
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a destructive fire at a West County business. A massive fire destroyed Langer's Elk Valley Automotive on 7830 Meadville Road in Girard Friday evening. Firefighters from multiple companies got called out around 6:00 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire...
3 Beaver County boroughs merge police forces to form regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Freedom, Conway and Baden boroughs all just approved to merge police forces, forming the first regional police department in the area. Baden Borough councilmember Michael Stuban said the new department could take effect as early as April, and by June at the latest. He said...
Warren fatal fire victim identified
Firefighters said that flames spread throughout the home.
d9and10sports.com
Sharon Boys Outlast Grove City in Overtime; Franklin, Warren, Farrell Light up the Scoreboard in Wins Jan. 20, 2023
SHARON, Pa. – Derek Douglas scored seven of his 20 points in overtime as Sharon beat Grove City, 61-57. District 9 Boys Recaps • District 9 Girls Recaps. Santino Piccirilli had 14 points for Sharon, while Lamont Austin added 12. Nathan Greer led Grove City with 20 points...
Beaver County Humane Society offers reward for information on abandoned puppy
Beaver County Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for information about an emaciated puppy that was found in a wooded area of Beaver Falls. The male puppy was brought to the center for care Thursday, according to the humane society. The 4-month-old was in poor condition, with hypothermia, malnutrition, anemia and an old injury to its left front leg.
Local car dealership passes to new owner
The Sweeney name has a storied history and legacy in this area, but today it passed along the dealerships to someone ready to write the next chapter.
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0