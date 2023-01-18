ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Man Rescued from Elk Creek

A man was rescued from Elk Creek on Thursday night after someone reported hearing a person screaming for help while getting ready for bed, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of N. Creek Rd. in Girard Township. Troopers who responded determined...
GIRARD, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer County adopts Whole-Home Repair Program

The Whole-Home Repairs Program is a grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The program will give Mercer County $1,399,948 to help repair and preserve homes in Mercer County for people unable to afford house repairs. The Community Action Partnership of Mercer County will develop the...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Groups To Hold Food Distributions

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, meat, and baked goods will be distributed to those who meet income eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
CHICORA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

SU Wrestling falls to No. 11 Gannon, 40-3

The Shippensburg University wrestling team fell to the No. 11 ranked Gannon University Golden Knights in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) dual meet Saturday afternoon at Gannon’s Highmark Events Center, 44-3. Shippensburg (6-6, 1-3 PSAC) notched its lone victory at heavyweight, where redshirt-junior Danny Scheib Hegins, Pa./Tri-Valley) scored...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

How Butler County’s $11.7M in infrastructure funding was divided

The $11.7 million in municipal infrastructure awards handed out by the Butler County commissioner were just a fraction of the $68 million for needed work requested by local governments. Commissioners, forced to chose among so many applicants, sought projects that were “shovel ready.” The winners — including a collaborative effort...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Brick House Coffee closing after four years

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years. The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page. The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business. The post stated in part, “We love […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Second Harvest Food Bank to Hold Express Produce Distribution in Warren

In an effort to get food into the hands of needy families, Second Harvest Food Bank is holding an express produce distribution in Warren. Erie News Now teams up with Second Harvest for our food drive every November. Now, Second Harvest's holding a produce express distribution, it starts at 2...
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Massive Fire Destroys Girard Business

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a destructive fire at a West County business. A massive fire destroyed Langer's Elk Valley Automotive on 7830 Meadville Road in Girard Friday evening. Firefighters from multiple companies got called out around 6:00 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire...
GIRARD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy