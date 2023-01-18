ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia WR AD Mitchell enters NCAA transfer portal

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
According to a report from Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ, Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The Texas Longhorns are the rumored favorite to land Mitchell, per DawgNation.

Mitchell was a four-star member of Georgia’s 2021 signing class. He hails from Missouri City, Texas, but spent his final year of high school at Cane Ridge in Antioch, Tennessee.

Mitchell, a rising junior, is responsible for two of the biggest plays in Georgia history, which helped secure back-to-back national championships for the Bulldogs.

The first was his touchdown against Alabama that gave Georgia the lead in the fourth quarter of last year’s national championship. A year later, with everything on the line, Mitchell caught the touchdown to win the game against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

He also had touchdowns against Michigan and TCU, giving him a touchdown catch in all four College Football Playoff games he played in.

This is the second year in a row that one of Georgia’s projected top wide receiver for the upcoming season has transferred. Last year, Jermaine Burton transferred to Alabama.

During Mitchell’s two seasons at Georgia, he caught 38 passes for 560 yards, and 7 touchdowns.

In his freshman season, Mitchell made an impact right away. He had 29 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns.

In his sophomore season (2022), Mitchell looked to be Stetson Bennett’s go-to receiver. In Week 1 against Oregon, he had 65 yards and a touchdown, but injured his ankle the following week against Samford. He played only four snaps the remainder of the regular season before shining in Georgia’s two College Football Playoff games.

Mitchell is Georgia’s third receiver to leave the program this offseason. Kearis Jackson declared for the NFL draft, and Dominick Blaylock entered the NCAA transfer portal. UGA should still be fine at the position next season.

That’s because Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s leading wide receiver from 2022, announced he plans to return in 2023. Tight end Brock Bowers will, of course, be back for his junior year.

Georgia also has two incoming transfer receivers: RaRa Thomas from Mississippi State and Dominic Lovett from Missouri.

Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. Lovett had 56 catches for 846 yards and 3 touchdowns.

