NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO