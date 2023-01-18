ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton’s Future Has Direct Ties To Its Past

HAMPTON – To see what’s in store for Hampton in 2023, it’s best to look at what was happening in the city more than 15 years ago. Four or five years before current Mayor Donnie Tuck became a councilman, the city developed about six master plans. Being...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Local food pantry seeks help from community as food prices soar

The Oasis Social Ministry Food Pantry in Portsmouth is looking for help from the community amid soaring food prices. Local food pantry seeks help from community as food …. The Oasis Social Ministry Food Pantry in Portsmouth is looking for help from the community amid soaring food prices. WAVY Weather...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market

NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Towne Point Road

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened last night. Police say an adult male was found with fatal injuries, around 11:52 p.m. Friday on the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

New traffic pattern coming to Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will have a new traffic pattern as early as January 28. The HBRT Expansion Project has completed a temporary bridge to allow the construction to begin on a new permanent structure. People traveling on I-64, toward Norfolk will shift to the...
NORFOLK, VA

