Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Virginia Beach restaurant holds "Pay What You Can" day to help people in need
CLTRE. vgn jnt in Kemps River Crossing created a special menu on Saturday with no set price, allowing customers to pay whatever they wanted, or were able, to pay.
Hampton offers waterfront property owners up to $30k to create living shorelines
In the 2022 State of the Bay report, scientists offered living shorelines as part of the solution to combat the low grade the watershed received; a D+.
Rivers Casino to host second test night Jan. 21
According to a press release, this second test night will include the soft opening of the new BetRivers Sportsbook, which will feature club seating, a bar, betting windows, 27 self-service kiosks, and multiple high-def screens for viewing.
13newsnow.com
Part of 1st View Street in Norfolk to close, making way for HRBT expansion project
1st View Street under the I-64 bridge will close as early as January 26. City officials said the closure will last until the summer.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton’s Future Has Direct Ties To Its Past
HAMPTON – To see what’s in store for Hampton in 2023, it’s best to look at what was happening in the city more than 15 years ago. Four or five years before current Mayor Donnie Tuck became a councilman, the city developed about six master plans. Being...
WAVY News 10
Local food pantry seeks help from community as food prices soar
The Oasis Social Ministry Food Pantry in Portsmouth is looking for help from the community amid soaring food prices. Local food pantry seeks help from community as food …. The Oasis Social Ministry Food Pantry in Portsmouth is looking for help from the community amid soaring food prices. WAVY Weather...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach nonprofit offers horseback riding therapy to people with special needs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six-year-old Mackenna Pence loves to ride her favorite horse, Rocky. "She rides him forward... and backwards," Mackenna's mother, Ruth, said, noting that riding backwards is Mackenna's favorite horseback activity. Ruth said Mackenna has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome. "The key things are low...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts soft opening charity event; Opens fully in 4 days
In just a few hours, Hampton Roads' first casino will officially be in operation. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a soft opening charity event ahead of their grand opening on Monday.
Newport News looking for 11-year-old boy last seen early Friday morning
Police in Newport News are looking for an 11-year-old who was last seen early Friday morning. Hezekiah Wright, was last seen around 6:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Windsor Castle Drive.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market
NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
Firefighter injured following residential fire on Westerly Dr. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 7:37 p.m. in the 5100 block of Westerly Dr.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Towne Point Road
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened last night. Police say an adult male was found with fatal injuries, around 11:52 p.m. Friday on the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
WAVY News 10
New traffic pattern coming to Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will have a new traffic pattern as early as January 28. The HBRT Expansion Project has completed a temporary bridge to allow the construction to begin on a new permanent structure. People traveling on I-64, toward Norfolk will shift to the...
Car fire reported on I-264 westbound at Waterside Drive in Norfolk
Smoke can be seen on I-264 westbound at Waterside Drive in Norfolk due to a car fire. We are reaching out to learn more about what happened or if anyone is injured.
Take a look inside Virginia's first freestanding casino
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
WAVY News 10
Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach man reconnects with first car crush
Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach resident Joe Gaskill has reconnected with his first car crush, a 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback. Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach man reconnects …. Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach resident Joe Gaskill has reconnected with his first car crush, a 1966 Ford Mustang...
Gloucester County Public Schools superintendent announces retirement
The Gloucester County Public Schools superintendent announced his retirement.
After 3 years of bad luck, this year’s Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back
Mark your calendars. This year's parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 18.
Newport News brewery raises money for teacher shot at Richneck Elementary
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s been almost two weeks since police say a 6-year-old student shot his Richneck Elementary school teacher, Abby Zwerner. Since she was shot, both Police Chief Steve Drew and the Newport News School Board say she is doing better every day. The shooting rattled...
