Read full article on original website
Related
fox13memphis.com
Florida Rep. Greg Steube released from hospital after falling from ladder at his house
SARASOTA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube of Florida was released from the hospital on Saturday and was recovering at home after falling from a ladder. Steube was released from the hospital after he fell about 25 feet off a ladder at his house on Wednesday, according to WTSP.
fox13memphis.com
Officials: 5 escaped inmates from jail captured in Missouri, Ohio
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Five inmates who escaped from jail in Missouri earlier in the week have been recaptured in Missouri and Ohio, officials say. St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that as of Saturday morning, all five escaped inmates were located and taken into custody.
fox13memphis.com
J&J subsidiary to pay $9.75M to resolve kickback allegations
BOSTON — (AP) — A subsidiary of health care company Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay nearly $10 million to settle allegations that it violated federal and state law by providing free products to a surgeon to induce him to use its products in procedures, prosecutors said Friday.
fox13memphis.com
Spike named oldest living dog by Guinness World Records
An Ohio chihuahua is now a world record holder. Guinness World Records declared Spike the oldest living dog. The Preble County pup celebrated his 23rd birthday on Nov. 10. Pebbles, who lived in South Carolina, was the original record holder and lived to the ripe old age of 22 before dying in October.
fox13memphis.com
‘No trauma’: Bodies of Ohio woman, son found inside home after 18 months
ROSE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The bodies of an eastern Ohio woman and her adult son were found in their home last month, nearly 18 months after they died, authorities said last week. According to Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham, the bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden, 79, and Jimmie Rhoden, 59,...
fox13memphis.com
5 inmates at large after escaping jail through plumbing
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Federal agents have joined in the search for five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail on Tuesday night. The U.S. Marshals Service said it had joined the search for the five men and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of each inmate.
fox13memphis.com
Body found in vehicle after multi-county police pursuit
LONDON, Ky. — A West Virginia woman’s body was found in a car with a Florida man after he was arrested by state police following a chase in Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said a trooper tried to stop a car driving carelessly on Interstate 75 south just before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. In a news release, KSP said the suspect’s vehicle stopped when troopers activated lights and sirens, but when the troopers approached the car, the driver sped away.
fox13memphis.com
Illinois man accused of fatally shooting attempted car thief in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An Illinois man is accused of fatally shooting a man who attempted to steal his vehicle at a St. Louis gas station, authorities said. Brett M. Kress, 26, of East St. Louis, was charged on Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in connection to the death of Jesse Lopez, 24, on Jan. 7, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
fox13memphis.com
Police recover stolen trophy belonging to late Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — A trophy belonging to Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson was recovered by police earlier this month. According to a news release from the Lee’s Summit Police Department on Wednesday, the trophy was presented to Dawson in 1976 for “meritorious service in pro football” after the Kansas City Chiefs star retired after the 1975 season.
fox13memphis.com
Woman accused of killing parents, dismembering them with chainsaw
ABINGTON, Pa. — A woman is facing murder charges after prosecutors said she murdered her parents before dismembering them inside a Pennsylvania home. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced first- and third-degree murder charges were filed against Verity Beck in a news release on Wednesday. Steele said that...
Comments / 0