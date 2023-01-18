LONDON, Ky. — A West Virginia woman’s body was found in a car with a Florida man after he was arrested by state police following a chase in Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said a trooper tried to stop a car driving carelessly on Interstate 75 south just before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. In a news release, KSP said the suspect’s vehicle stopped when troopers activated lights and sirens, but when the troopers approached the car, the driver sped away.

LONDON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO