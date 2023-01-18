Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Rail intermodal to ‘struggle’ in 2023, consulting firm says
Consulting firm FTR Transportation Intelligence expects rail intermodal to face a tough year in 2023 amid weaker demand, a competitive truck market and a shift in U.S. port activity away from the West Coast to East and Gulf ports that utilize shorter inland hauls. All of the rail intermodal segments...
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
Heathrow CEO to Davos: ‘The wealthy people in this room’ need to pay even more to make flying greener
Airlines and airports are under heavy pressure to reduce their environmental footprint—and the head of London’s Heathrow Airport has a message for Davos: the way to accomplish that is to hike fares for the wealthiest of travelers. John Holland-Kaye, the Heathrow CEO, was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos when he proposed individuals and companies with high net worths should pay even more than their current staggeringly high fares to cover the costs of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), sparing less wealthy passengers the cost.
Oil production picking up in second-largest U.S. shale field
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oil production in South Texas, home of the second largest U.S. shale field, is expected to rise as much as 4% this year, as higher prices spur more drilling and as U.S. crude exports set new records.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the California Couple That Found $10M Worth of Buried Gold Coins
Discover the California Couple That Found $10M Worth of Buried Gold Coins. As kids, many of us dreamed of finding large bags of treasure. We read them in books and even played treasure hunts to simulate these fantasies. What we thought could only happen in our wildest imaginations was the reality of a California couple who found $10 million worth of rare gold coins buried underneath their property. This incredible story completely checks out our childhood fantasies. The couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, was walking on their property and saw something that made them start digging until they found several buckets of gold coins. According to the California couple, they’d walked past that spot for years, not realizing there was $10M worth of gold coins underground. The eight cans of coins they dug out contained 1,427 gold coins. Experts believe it to be the most valuable coin discovery in US history.
GM Is Reportedly Planning A Small Electric Pickup With An Unbelievable Price
The new Ford Maverick hybrid surprised the world when it came to market as it was incredibly efficient, capable of getting upwards of 40 miles per gallon thanks to its hybrid drivetrain, and the pickup bed made it very handy. The bed itself was only four feet long, meaning that it couldn't comfortably carry a sheet of drywall or plywood, but it was more than enough for the average person who just wants to tailgate, go camping, or carry furniture around. The Maverick's price was another attractive feature. The 2023 Maverick started at $22,195 without any options, making it the least expensive truck on the market. It's also completely sold out.
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
freightwaves.com
Walmart expands in-house driver hiring, training program
Walmart Inc. said it has expanded its in-house driver training program to include associates located within a 50-mile radius of an office where transport workers are hired. The expanded initiative comes nine months after the retail behemoth (NYSE: WMT) launched a program allowing its supply chain employees to obtain their commercial driver’s licenses. Since the program began, 56 workers have been trained, obtained CDLs and are behind the wheel of Walmart trucks, the company said Wednesday.
fordauthority.com
Ford 6R80 Transmission Common Leak Points Detailed: Video
YouTuber and Ford technician Brian Makuloco of the channel Ford Tech Makuloco has created out a host of interesting and informative videos over the years, including more than one related to the Ford 6R80 transmission. The first covered this particular gearbox as it pertains to the 2009-2014 Ford F-150 and its broken cooler lines issues, while a second explored that same problem in a more detailed manner with a customer’s pickup. Now, Makuloco is back with a new Ford 6R80 transmission video, this one discussing some common leak points to look out for.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Rejection Criticized By Michigan Gov
As it invests $50 billion in electrification with a goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026, Ford is leaning on a large number of suppliers from around the globe to secure the materials it needs to meet that lofty goal, in addition to its own-joint venture efforts. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese outfit that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV battery plant that would have created 2,500 jobs. Now, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has criticized that decision, calling it a “political determination,” according to Detroit News.
freightwaves.com
Former USA Truck CEO takes COO role at Kodiak Robotics
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Some cajoling before a let’s-make-a-deal barbecue dinner in Fort Smith, Arkansas, persuaded James Reed to take his technical credentials — unparalleled among trucking company chief executives — back to Silicon Valley. Reed led a turnaround as CEO of USA Truck for six...
Commercial Drivers Forced To Choose Between Their Jobs And Their Medicine, Federal Law Is Clear
Individuals are disqualified to drive commercial motor vehicles if they use any Schedule I controlled substance. Can commercial drivers be medical marijuana patients?. Of course, they can. The question is – will they lose their jobs if they use the medicine prescribed by their doctor? Should they have to choose?
Wood banks emerge as vital source of heat while US gas bills still on the rise
Wood banks distribute firewood to people in need as the average US gas bill goes up by 28% this winter
Washington Examiner
California's plan to support millions of new electric cars is little more than a dream
California’s electric car mandate was always a shortsighted political statement with no feasible plan for the future. Given how frequently the state is already scrambling to keep its energy grid running, the state is all but admitting it itself. State leaders claim that running 12.5 million electric cars on...
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Energy expert urges US independence, says security must be ‘back on the agenda’
S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin argues America has "taken for granted" its energy independence, warning "another problem" in natural resource supply is coming.
freightwaves.com
What’s shaping driver recruiting in 2023 — Taking the Hire Road
CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., formerly known as Cedar Rapids Steel Transport, is a large privately held U.S. company that provides a broad range of transportation and logistics solutions. CRST ranks among the top 25 for-hire fleets and the top 10 largest dry van fleets in the nation. Jenny Abernathy...
Flying Magazine
G100UL Avgas Replacement Set to Soon Hit Pumps
GAMI stands at the ready to provide the GA industry with a high octane, unleaded fuel, said President Tim Roehl (right), seen here with GAMI co-founder George Braly (left). [Courtesy: GAMI]. We stand at the dawn of a new age for general aviation. For years, the industry standard fuel, 100LL,...
