ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery

Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning

Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Watch Nick Sirianni lose his mind on a ref despite being up 28-0 (Video)

Nick Sirianni doesn’t care how much the Eagles are up by, a lead is never big enough to let the refs boss him around. It didn’t take long for the NFC Divisional Round Game between the Eagles and Giants to get late early. Philadelphia jumped out to a four touchdown lead before halftime even arrived, and showed no signs of taking its foot off the gas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Playoff Impact: Did Dallas Get Tom Brady's Bucs Coach Fired?

Byron Leftwich, by most accounts, has a pretty fine resume, which includes him teaming up with Tom Brady to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl two years ago. But the Bucs offensive coordinator is now looking for a new job after four years in Tampa Bay. Leftwich is out on the street ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Retaining Matt Canada In 2023 Is A Brutal Pill Steeler Nation Must Swallow

Don’t say I didn’t warn you fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because I did. After the emotional roller coaster season that was 2022 for your beloved black-n-gold, from the injury to TJ Watt, to the on-the-fly start of the career of rookie QB Kenny Pickett, to the final seconds of Week 18 play that saw the Miami Dolphins eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention this season, it was always in the back of people’s minds that Matt Canada wasn’t going anywhere.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton could pass on coaching in 2023?

Much of the speculation surrounding Sean Payton has been where he will coach in 2023. Perhaps another question is whether he will coach at all. In an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday, Albert Breer of The MMQB suggested there is a real chance that Payton passes on all open coaching jobs and opts... The post Sean Payton could pass on coaching in 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy