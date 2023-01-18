Read full article on original website
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff bracket projection: Bills top Eagles in Super Bowl LVII as we predict all postseason matchups
Super Wild Card Weekend was certainly a wild one. We saw two big upsets with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants winning their respective matchups, and then the short-handed Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens came close to knocking off a couple of other favored contenders. As for our playoff...
Dan Quinn BREAKING: Cowboys Coach - Closer to Leaving? - Gets Another Request
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, while prepping for a playoff meeting at the Niners, is adding up interview requests.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
San Francisco 49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo's Status For Cowboys Game
Earlier this week, a report that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted without a walking boot for the first time since he broke his foot led to some speculation that Garoppolo could return to the team's active roster before the end of the postseason. If that happens, it won't ...
FOX Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery
Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
Dallas Cowboys Announce Roster Changes Ahead Of 49ers Game
In a rematch of last year's wild card game, the Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round this Sunday. Ahead of tomorrow's matchup, the Cowboys appear to be finalizing their roster for kickoff. According to NFL insider Todd Archer, Dallas has waived ...
Breaking: Baltimore Ravens Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman
For the second time on Thursday, an NFL team that reached the postseason has announced that it will search for a new offensive coordinator. The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with Greg Roman, according to a release from the team. Roman has spent six seasons on head coach John Harbaugh's staff, ...
Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday
The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin still has “lengthy recovery”; Tee Higgins hopes to see him Sunday
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been in contact with Bills safety Damar Hamlin‘s family since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following a tackle of Higgins in a Week 17 game between the teams, but he hopes that changes this weekend. Hamlin has been at the Bills facility since...
Tom Brady Punished for Dirty Trick vs. Cowboys - LOOK
After a 31-14 home playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady's football future remains up in the air.
Watch Nick Sirianni lose his mind on a ref despite being up 28-0 (Video)
Nick Sirianni doesn’t care how much the Eagles are up by, a lead is never big enough to let the refs boss him around. It didn’t take long for the NFC Divisional Round Game between the Eagles and Giants to get late early. Philadelphia jumped out to a four touchdown lead before halftime even arrived, and showed no signs of taking its foot off the gas.
Breaking: Minnesota Vikings Announce Significant Coaching Staff Change
For the fourth time on Thursday, an NFL playoff team is making a major change to its coaching staff. The Minnesota Vikings released a statement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will not return to the team in 2023. Donatell becomes the fourth coordinator around the league to be fired today ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Playoff Impact: Did Dallas Get Tom Brady's Bucs Coach Fired?
Byron Leftwich, by most accounts, has a pretty fine resume, which includes him teaming up with Tom Brady to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl two years ago. But the Bucs offensive coordinator is now looking for a new job after four years in Tampa Bay. Leftwich is out on the street ...
The Cowboys haven’t had this much pressure to win in over 20 years, but can they do it?
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Robert Zeglinski is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. The Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s monument to being all talk and no substance. Not only...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Retaining Matt Canada In 2023 Is A Brutal Pill Steeler Nation Must Swallow
Don’t say I didn’t warn you fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because I did. After the emotional roller coaster season that was 2022 for your beloved black-n-gold, from the injury to TJ Watt, to the on-the-fly start of the career of rookie QB Kenny Pickett, to the final seconds of Week 18 play that saw the Miami Dolphins eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention this season, it was always in the back of people’s minds that Matt Canada wasn’t going anywhere.
Sean Payton could pass on coaching in 2023?
Much of the speculation surrounding Sean Payton has been where he will coach in 2023. Perhaps another question is whether he will coach at all. In an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday, Albert Breer of The MMQB suggested there is a real chance that Payton passes on all open coaching jobs and opts... The post Sean Payton could pass on coaching in 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided
