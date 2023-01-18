ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

SWAT helps with Port Charlotte drug bust

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Narcotics Unit arrested two men allegedly running a drug operation out of a home.

Several people submitted tips to CCSO, dating back to Feb. 2022, about the sale of narcotics and heavy foot traffic going to 2352 Ednor Street in Port Charlotte.

Wayne Veader and Steven Lane were arrested during the investigation. Both men were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance without prescription.

The investigation found that several drug-related traffic stops were traced to the home, resulting in six drug arrests.

Robb
3d ago

LOL, in SW FL, the only SWAT is a fly swatter! Same as, 20 FBI agents, in Combat gear arresting Roger Stone a 77 year old multi millionaire at 6 am. Another cop, Clown Show!!

Reply(4)
4
 

