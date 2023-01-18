ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith: It's a 'misnomer' Michael Jordan can't handle media criticism

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith continues to generate headlines via his midweek appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." As Brandon Contes noted for Awful Announcing, Smith disputed the notion that NBA legend and sports icon Michael Jordan handles media criticism poorly. "Michael Jordan is one of these things, there’s a...
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death

JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Micah Parsons makes bold promise ahead of 49ers showdown

Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons promises 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams will have a front-row seat to a phenomenal performance in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game. "I want Trent's best game ever, and he's going to get my best game ever," the outside linebacker said Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Lining...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns eye long-term Chris Paul replacement

Chris Paul has been an integral part of the Phoenix Suns going from bottom-of-the-Western Conference to perennial championship contenders over the past few years. That said, Paul is nearly 38 years old and putting up a career-low 13.1 points per game. There is also no ignoring that the Suns got trounced in embarrassing fashion in last year’s playoffs and are 21-24 this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Watch: Mavs' Luka Doncic shows up official after carry call

Doncic disagreed with the call, but showing up the ref after the fact is bound to garner the star some unwanted attention from the NBA and possibly a hit to his wallet. To the shock of no one, the incident didn't impact Doncic's game. The 23-year-old dynamo shot 12-of-24 from the field and 5-of-8 from three, dropping 34 points on the Heat while adding team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7).
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father

Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest topic in the NBA right now after the former NFL player-turned-analyst got into it with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, and other Grizzlies players. This situation escalated really quickly after Sharpe told something to Dillon Brook, who was in...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Watch: Nets' Ben Simmons ejected vs. Suns after being called for two technical fouls

Ben Simmons’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night ended earlier than expected. Simmons was ejected just a few minutes into the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Simmons got called for an offensive foul on a screen he was setting, which was his fifth foul. Then he got called for two technical fouls, triggering his ejection.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kyrie Posts A Cryptic Message Amid Brooklyn Nets' Struggles

Kyrie Irving's tweets have become headline generators. If it was his promotion of an anti-semitic movie on Twitter that landed him in soup last year, he's now had fans guessing with another cryptic coming amid the Brooklyn Nets' struggles. The Nets are without the services of Kevin Durant who has...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Jericho Sims has career night despite loss to Hawks

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims was given the starting nod in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson on Friday, and he did not disappoint. The second-year big out of Texas scored 12 points (new career-high), snagged eight rebounds, swiped two steals, and shot a perfect 6/6 from the field in his first start since Nov. 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

