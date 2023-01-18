ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Exit Game Vs. Raptors With Injuries

Marcus Smart, Robert Williams exit game vs. Raptors with injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both left Saturday's Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors game due to injuries. Smart rolled his right ankle late in the second quarter and immediately signaled to the bench. He didn't put...
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room

WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
Tomase: Celtics Fans, Please Find Another Way to Heckle Draymond Green

Tomase: Celtics fans, please find another way to heckle Draymond Green originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Draymond Green returns to Boston on Thursday and Celtics fans will undoubtedly have something to say about it. Please don't. I get it. Green is easy to hate. He plays dirty, he wins...
Fans Make Their Voices Heard at Uncomfortable Red Sox Winter Weekend

Tomase: Winter Weekend anything but pleasant for the Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The name sounds so positive and wholesome with its connotations of frolicking in the snow: "Winter Weekend." The Red Sox had hoped it would be the setting of a little light propaganda about hope springing eternal and we'll win more than we lose and just give us a chance.
