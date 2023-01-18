Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
NBA roundup: Celtics run win string to nine by edging Raptors
January 22 - Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games, matching their longest of the season.
NECN
Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Exit Game Vs. Raptors With Injuries
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams exit game vs. Raptors with injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both left Saturday's Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors game due to injuries. Smart rolled his right ankle late in the second quarter and immediately signaled to the bench. He didn't put...
NECN
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
NECN
Tomase: Celtics Fans, Please Find Another Way to Heckle Draymond Green
Tomase: Celtics fans, please find another way to heckle Draymond Green originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Draymond Green returns to Boston on Thursday and Celtics fans will undoubtedly have something to say about it. Please don't. I get it. Green is easy to hate. He plays dirty, he wins...
NECN
Chris Sale Shares Encouraging Health Update: ‘Humpty Dumpty Got Put Back Together'
Chris Sale cautiously optimistic about health entering 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Chris Sale has been through enough over the last three years to not get too excited, but the Boston Red Sox ace is cautiously optimistic about his health heading into the 2023 season. Sale missed...
NECN
Fans Make Their Voices Heard at Uncomfortable Red Sox Winter Weekend
Tomase: Winter Weekend anything but pleasant for the Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The name sounds so positive and wholesome with its connotations of frolicking in the snow: "Winter Weekend." The Red Sox had hoped it would be the setting of a little light propaganda about hope springing eternal and we'll win more than we lose and just give us a chance.
NECN
Linus Ullmark Dominates for Bruins to Beat Islanders, Earn 100th Career Win
Ullmark dominates for Bruins to beat Islanders, earn 100th career win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Linus Ullmark was expected to reach career win No. 100 at some point during the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins goaltender entered the campaign with 76 wins. Getting it on Jan. 18,...
